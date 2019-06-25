Astrologically speaking, certain people are just destined to be the best maids of honor. No matter their sign is, your maid of honor or "man of honor" or best "bridesmate" should be a ride-or-die. They should be your BFF or a sibling you're close with — or anyone near and dear to your heart whose unending support you want to celebrate on your special day.

But, with that being said, certain signs are particularly well-suited (or not) to maid-of-honor duties. Take someone who is a Taurus, for example. Symbolized by the bull, Taureans are stubborn AF. Never mind what you want for your wine selection or cake flavor. If they've got their heart set on a Riesling and red velvet, a Taurean maid-of-honor could do more harm than good.

A Virgo could turn that same hard-headedness to your own desires. But their uptight nature wouldn't leave room for switch-ups or spontaneity. On the other end of the discipline spectrum, a Sagittarian maid of honor could be a disaster, too. A Sagittarius' free-spiritedness would make them ideal for a bachelorette party, but would they even make it that far — with planning, that is? Likewise, a Leo would make sure the looks, the venue, and your honeymoon are as glam as possible. But you'll look around and find, suddenly, that everything revolves around them.

So in turn, here are three zodiac signs with the passion, leadership skills, and empathy needed to be an A+ maid of honor.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Studio Firma / Stocksy Cancers are a tender and soft-hearted sign, so they'd be perfect to have by your side as you plan, execute, and revel in your wedding. But just like their symbol, the crab, they're soft on the inside and hard on the outside. So yes, they will definitely tear up and remind you how special this milestone is when you're getting fitted for your wedding attire. But they'll will also call the florist to politely-but-firmly sort things out if you were double-charged for flower arrangements.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 23) Bonnin Studio / Stocksy Not only do Libras love love, but, like the scales that reprsent them, Libras live to be fair and balanced. Libras want to keep the peace. When it comes to maid-of-honor duties, they would bring that very approach to organizing the engagement party, wedding party activities, and the details of the wedding itself. You bet Libras taking surveys to see which dates and times work best with everyone's schedule. They're smoothing out drama between your bridesmaids and helping them work through their issues over coffee. And again, fair and balanced, Libras will also find looks that everyone in your wedding party can agree on.