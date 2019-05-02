3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Married In Las Vegas On A Whim

While some star signs would rather take their time getting married, some rowdier, passionate zodiac signs are more likely to get married in Las Vegas. On May. 1, much to everyone's shock, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in Vegas right after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. When you look at their signs, though, their impromptu wedding should come as no surprise: Turner, born Feb. 21, 1996, is a Pisces and Jonas, born Aug. 15, 1989, is a Leo. (Pisces season is from Feb. 19 — Mar. 20. Leo season is from July 23 — Aug. 22.) A Pisces-Leo celebrity couple getting engaged and then hanging out with a bunch of other cool celebrities in Las Vegas, no less, was the perfect storm for a spur-of-the-moment wedding.

Pisces are hella romantic, to a fault. Pisceans always seeking out that larger-than-life love to get lost in. If they get with the right partner, there's nothing a Pisces wouldn't do to strengthen that love and re-affirm their commitment. Meanwhile, Leos are sensitive underneath all their loudness. That combination of sensitive with a dramatic flair makes them passionate partners — for sure the type of partner who would gas you up to get married spontaneously. With that being said, here are three more signs who are extremely likely to get married in Vegas on the fly.

Gemini (May 20 — June 20) Addictive Creatives / Stocksy Geminis are the embodiment of chaotic good. (Speaking as someone who's dating a Gemini, I can attest to this.) They're the kind of people who will eat ice cream for lunch and take their partner on a beach date at midnight. Maybe it's "the twins" bouncing around inside them, but Geminis truly have a lust for life. If they find a partner to have unadulterated, chaotic fun with, they'd definitely wing it and get married in Vegas.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Yury Goryanoy / Stocksy Cancers, on the other hand, are bursting at the seams with feelings, 24/7, 365 days a year. Because of this, they often get written off as a "crybaby" water sign. But know you'll always have a piece of their heart once they fall in love with you. A bit like fellow water sign Pisces, Cancers are always looking for a way to show how deep their love for their partner runs. As the soft-hearted ride-or-die, a Cancer would just adore the idea of getting married on the fly at a cute, kitschy chapel.