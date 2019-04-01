As Game of Thrones fans are gearing up for the premiere of the final season, which is just a couple of weeks away, it's only fitting that we get the inside scoop on the behind the scenes life of fan favorite, Sophie Turner. Anyone with a pulse has probably heard of Turner's engagement to rockstar Joe Jonas, but the story of how the couple came to be, has only recently surfaced. And let me tell you, how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas met is sure to be the most relatable thing you've heard all day.

Turner spilled the tea on their relationship to Harper's Bazaar during an interview for the May cover story. "He’s lovely," Turner told Harper's of her soon to be husband. "He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out." And TBH, it's truly a struggle for me to think of another celebrity couple who channel such a fun and carefree vibe.

So, how did this perfect match come into existence? Well, it turns out that it was only a matter of time before the pair crossed paths. "We had a lot of mutual friends," said Turner, "and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue." Yes, I'm sure that was one fine day, indeed. And as we can all imagine, fans of Jonas were a bit skeptical of Turner at first, but they did eventually simmer down. "It’s better now," she explained. "His fans have gotten a bit older. If I’d been dating him during the years when he was appealing to the 14-year-old crowd, it might have been a bit more hostile."

On the other hand, it's no surprise that Turner's fans are also keen on keeping Jonas in-check. "The people who watch the show are quite protective of me because they’ve seen me grow up," said Turner. "They write to him and say 'If you do anything to her...if you break her heart...' It’s sweet. I like it." Fortunately, if Jonas's behavior thus far is any indication, I don't think we'll have to worry about him dropping the ball. After all, Just a couple of months ago Jonas hit a home run by throwing a surprise Valentine's Day birthday party extravaganza for Turner and the photo evidence is sweeter than you could've ever imagined.

As for their wedding plans, according to Turner, the couple is planning on keeping things quiet. "We’re trying to keep it as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing," revealed Turner. Although, she remained tight-lipped about exactly when they're planning on tying the knot she did confirm that it could be sometime this year. In the meantime, we all need to find baes that will look at us the way Jonas looked at Turner while she was chugging her wine on that Jumbotron.