By now, you've probably figured out that astrology isn't always a walk in the park. On one hand, astrology is full of hilarious memes and adorable tid-bits that give you something to laugh at and enjoy. On the other? Astrology is an ancient practice full of ruthless planets that wreak havoc on your life. Let's strike a balance between those two astrological extremes, shall we? Because even though the April 2020 new moon will be the worst for these zodiac signs, it won't be anywhere near as dramatic as it sounds. With that being said, if you were born with your sun or ascendant in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, the upcoming new moon (which takes place on April 22 at 10:25 p.m. ET) might prove to be a more challenging experience than you were hoping for.

What's so terrible about this new moon, you might be asking? Well, for air signs, this new moon will activate emotional and overwhelming areas of their birth chart. But even if you aren't an air sign, you might find this new moon particularly difficult. New moons signify the beginning of a new journey, and considering the harsh aspects this new moon forms, you may be off to a rough start.

For starters, this new moon squares off with Saturn — planet of restrictions and limitations — as well as Pluto — planet of creation and destruction — and neither of these planets are for the faint of heart. Make no mistake: This new moon will encourage you to dig through the mess in your closet and start cleaning out everything you've been avoiding. Luckily, it also connects with inspiring Uranus and spontaneous Jupiter, adding some fascinating energy into the mix.

Gemini: You're Reckoning With Some Uncomfortable Truths

Your inner voice is begging to be heard, Gemini. However, there may be some harsh truths floating to the surface; truths you'd probably rather avoid. Even though you'll need to come to terms with changes you must make and paths you can no longer embark on, you're also becoming more closely realigned with your spiritual purpose. If what your spirit needs is very different from what you want, this new moon might come with a few uncomfortable epiphanies. However, they are still epiphanies nonetheless, so trust in their power.

Libra: You're Shedding Your Skin And Making Way For The New

There's a reason growing pains are called "pains," Libra. You never stop evolving , but that also means you're continually outgrowing things that no longer serve you. Whether that be something as insignificant as clothes no longer suiting you or something as major as a relationship no longer bringing out the best in you, this new moon is helping you realize what needs to be cut out of your life. In order to make room for something better, the dead weight must be removed. Take all the time you need. Saying goodbye is never easy.

Aquarius: You're Feeling Even More Vulnerable To Your Emotions

Sometimes all that water you're carrying becomes too much to bear, Aquarius. You are the water bearer after all; the sign the rest of the zodiac relies on to save the day. But as you're making major moves and fighting for what's right, you may be forgetting to make positive improvements at home. This new moon calls upon you to nurture the most tender parts of your heart. However, in order for you to find those tender parts, you must be willing to let down your guard and reveal them. Don't be afraid of feeling what you need to feel.