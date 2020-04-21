No matter how many times you screw up, you'll always have the opportunity to learn from your mistakes and try again. Even the spiritual meaning of the lunar cycle reflects life's constant cycles of trial and error. Whether you work hard and reach success or you deal with the disappointing blow of failure, the new moon will always provide you with a clean slate to work off of. In fact, the April 2020 new moon will be the best for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — and for them, this new moon will mark the beginning of an exhilarating journey taking them beautiful places.

Taking place on April 22 at 10:25 p.m. ET, this new moon will rise in grounded, sensual, and constructive Taurus, which means it's only natural fellow earth signs would reap the most power from this astrological transit. Taurus is concerned with feeling deeply rooted and secure, making this a perfect time to focus on forging stability, making long-term commitments, and honoring your loyalties. It's also an ideal time to concentrate on practical goals, such as reorganizing your finances, crossing items off your to-do list, and feeding yourself a wholesome meal. This new moon in Taurus wants you to take care of yourself in a way that brings you comfort in the material realm.

However, even though Taurus loves a routine that is predictable, you might discover an exciting surprise during this new moon in Taurus. Forming a conjunction with rebellious and individualistic Uranus, you might even feel inspired to go in a direction completely different from your usual instinct. This new moon is also an opportunity to exert your independence and understand your deepest authenticity. What's not to love about that?

Alan Dyer/Stocktrek Images/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

Taurus: You Have The Power To Become Whoever You Want To Be

This is not the time to think small, Taurus. Even though you may doubt yourself at times or feel held back by difficult memories from your past, this is not about what's come and gone. This is about your future and all the potential it holds. Let go of your concern for anything you no longer have control over. What you do have control over is your ability to accept yourself for who you are and double down on your confidence. When I say this is a beautiful time to become a better person, I don't mean a different person. I mean a truer shade of who you already are.

Virgo: You're Seeing Your Life From A Beautiful New Perspective

It's easy to feel boxed in when you're only focusing on one piece of the picture, Virgo. You're so concerned with minute details that it's important for you to remember to step back and consider the entire image and how everything fits together so beautifully. This new moon is a reminder that so much of your reality is defined by your perspective. Someone's rock is someone else's gem. This transit will show you the many things you've taken for granted; how so many rocks in your life are, in fact, gems. There is so much potential surrounding you. Open your eyes to it.

Capricorn: You're Feeling Inspired To Do Something Artistic

You have the tendency to view everything with a goal in mind, Capricorn. While this makes you one of the most motivated signs in all the zodiac, it sometimes comes at the cost of your ability to simply enjoy something for what it is. Luckily, this new moon will reintroduce you to your inner child, reminding you of your ability to experience pure, unadulterated joy. When you were a kid, you never worried about coloring inside the lines. Now's the time to artistically create with the freedom to make a mess. Feel free to ignore the lines altogether.