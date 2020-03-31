Falling in love is easy. The universe works in mysterious ways, but I can assure you that everyone has a soulmate. Despite whether you consider yourself a hopeless romantic, April will be the most romantic month for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Sagittarius.

Venus — the planet of love, beauty, relationships, and pleasure — will retrograde in Gemini on May 13. This is important to keep in mind as the love planet will enter its retrograde shadow phase on April 9. If you're wondering what this means, the word "shadow" gives it away, as this will foreshadow the upcoming Venus Rx effects. Again, Venus retrograde is around the corner, so pay attention.

Venus governs everything related to romance, values, and sensual delights. Believe it or not, the gifts you possess (i.e. talents, charms, inherited wealth, etc.) are governed by goddess of love; therefore, this retrograde shouldn't be taken lightly.

The energy of Gemini, on the other hand, has everything to do with communication and versatility. Therefore, aside from reflect on your current relationship's values, this retrograde will also challenge you to reassess your communication style and your love language.

Gemini: There's A Giant Spotlight On Your Love Life

Soak it all in, Gemini. It's not every day the goddess of love and beauty spends four whole months traveling through your zodiac sign. Granted, Venus will retrograde during this time, but this doesn't mean you won't reap the benefits. In fact, this is an opportunity for you to embark on a journey to self-love.

Despite whether you're in a relationship, loving yourself unconditionally is key to a life filled with happiness. Remember, the relationships in your life are a reflection of the relationship you have with yourself. If you're already in a healthy and fulfilling relationship, this is an opportunity for you to take it a step further. After all, there's nothing you love more than the facts and, well, there's always something new for you to learn.

Libra: The Butterflies In Your Stomach Feel Familiar

You love being in love, Libra. So much so, you'll do everything in your power to create a harmonious environment where you can revel in the beauty of your ideal aesthetic. You're artistic and creative, and this month, Venus will activate your expressive fifth house of romance, passion, and colorful authenticity.

Since Venus is your planetary ruler, you're bound to feel the retrograde effects, but romantic themes are even more prominent in this area of your chart. You might even be given the opportunity to make amends with a past love, so don't let this energy go to waste. In addition to this, Venus Rx will give you a chance revisit your creative projects, so surrender to your delicious muse, Libra.

Sagittarius: You're Into Being Mentally Stimulated

Let all the love in, Sagittarius. So much is happening for you this month, and romance is certainly one of them. Aside from the fact that the sun exalts in Aries, it's also activating your expressive fifth house of love, joy, romance, and creativity this season.

Lady Venus enters Gemini on April 3, which will activate your committed seventh house of partnerships and one-on-one relationships. This not only adds a delicious burst of harmony to your relationships, it will also turn your charisma up a notch. However, Venus will also retrograde through this area of your chart next month, so make sure you pay attention to your relationship patterns during this time. Remember, the Venus Rx shadow phase never lies.