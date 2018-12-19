What's better than a great lipstick or liquid lip? A free lipstick or liquid lip, of course — isn't that obvious? However, free lip products aren't exactly easy to come by, which is thy the Anastasia Beverly Hills BOGO lipstick sale is a really big deal. ABH is known for having some of the most pigmented lippie formulas in the game, so when they decided to treat us to the chance to stock up without blowing all our Christmas shopping money in one place, they must've been feeling super generous. No complaints here! Thanks in advance, ABH, because I can now ensure that the holiday stockings of all my beauty-obsessed friends are filled to the brim with high-quality lip products galore.

If you weren't already stalking the Anastasia Beverly Hills website, you might not have heard about the sale, since they've yet to announce it on their social media platforms. A quick click over to their home page spills the deets, though, as a large banner declaring "Mix & Match: Buy One, Get One Free" overtop a photo of a lipstick says it all. Lip products included in the promotion are all the brand's best must-haves, including their wildly popular liquid lipsticks, traditional matte bullet lipsticks, and their glosses.

There's no clarification as to when the sale began — or when it will end — but for now, shoppers need simply add their lippies to cart and the discount will be applied, no coupon code required.

So, let's get down to business. What are we buying?

All three ABH lip formulas have great reputations for being pigmented, comfortable, and long-wearing, but it's their Liquid Lipsticks ($20 each, anastasiabeverlyhills.com) that get the most hype for being incredible. The weightless, smudge-proof formula is available in 40 shades, and they've got everything from pinky nudes like "Pure Hollywood," swatched above, to statement hues like "Nocturnal," a deep, denim-esque indigo.

Not everyone loves a liquid lipstick, though, which is why I'm glad this sale includes classic bullet lippies, too:

Consider purchasing your favorite old-school bullet formula and then trying out a liquid lip as your freebie, if you're unsure! The Matte Lipsticks ($18 each, anastasiabeverlyhills.com) are said to be ultra-smooth and comfortable on the lips, so they're a great pick if you want a matte look but are suffering from seasonal chapped lips (I can't be the only one!). There are 36 shades to choose from, and deep cherry "Rosewood" could be your perfect holiday hue.

And of course, if you're not into pigmented lip looks, you can always settle on some stunning glosses:

Ugh, I simply can't. The ABH Lip Glosses ($16, anastasiabeverlyhills.com) are just so shimmery and special — but if that's not your thing, they also have lacquer-finish options, along with the more metallic and sparkly versions. There's 40 to choose from, so I guarantee there's at least one you'll love! My pick, though, has to be "Venus," a near perfect combination of gold and pink reflect.

There are so many ways to take advantage of this BOGO sale, whether you stock up on your ABH go-tos or use the freebie opportunity to try out a new shade or formula. Thank you, Anastasia Beverly Hills, for this holiday miracle of a sale!