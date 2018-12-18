If you waited until the last minute to get your holiday shopping done, fear not. Your procrastination is actually about to reward you for what's maybe the first time ever because Target's sale on beauty gift sets means you can get ace gifts at equally as exciting prices, and you can do it right now. For this week only, the retailer is offering a buy one, get one 25 percent off deal on every single one of their gift sets, meaning no matter what types of products your family and friends are into, you'll be able to find something that will make them smile. The best part? Most of the sets retail for $15 or under normally, so they're a total steal even before the discount is added in. Gotta love the bullseye, no?

From lotion sets and makeup galore to hair products and bath products, the gift sets feature beauty items of all kinds. They'll make whoever receives them feel like they're getting a mini spa day in one little package—what could be better than that? Check out some of the best gift sets below and pick out the ones you want to gift. The sale is valid both online and in stores, so shop in whichever style suits you best.

Skin Food

Meant for severely dry, sensitive or troubled skin, this gift set promises to soothe, hydrate, and calm. It features African black soap body wash, shea butter soap, and body lotion, meaning it's got everything you need to care care of your skin.

Face Off

This gift set is definitely for the skincare and shadow obsessed in your life. It features a serum, a primer, a foaming face wash, a scrub, and a 12-pan eyeshadow palette that features both metallic and matte shades. It's the perfect start for a dramatic holiday look.

Coal In Your Stocking

Charcoal has become somewhat of a superhero beauty ingredient as of late for its detoxification and cleansing properties as well as its ability to remove impurities from the skin. This set of five charcoal masks will help you achieve your glowiest skin ever and is the perfect excuse for a relaxing night in.

Complexion Situation

This palette of eight blushes, bronzers, and highlights is all you'll need to achieve a perfectly luminous complexion. Forget about carrying around three different compacts—this set offers everything in one convenient product.

Good Care

This kit has got everything you'll need to battle dry, winter skin, from an evening serum to a moisturizing lip mask to a melty jelly cleanser. Flakes and dullness, be gone!

Stay Hydrated

Three ultra hydrating butters in one cute set. Yes, please! Your skin will never softer or smoother...and it'll never smell better, either.

Hair Story

This gift set is for anyone who wants to turn up the volume in their life. Featuring five hair products that each promise to add some drama to your strands, it's all you'll need to achieve your best coiffes ever. Strong hold hairspray, high shine hairspray, volumizing hairspray—it's got it all.