The 7 Biggest Moments From Cohen's Hearing Will Have You Reaching For The Popcorn

Well everyone, the day we had all been waiting for has finally arrived. On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, sat down in front of the House Oversight Committee to spill some serious tea, and it was piping hot. In case you couldn't tune into this juicy ordeal, these are the seven biggest moments from Cohen's hearing, so peruse and enjoy.

Across the nation, people tuned in to watch Michael Cohen testify in front of Congress about his time working with his former client, President Donald Trump. During the testimony, Republicans and Democrats both questioned Cohen's relationship with Trump, and his experience working with him over the years. The anticipated event kicked off at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 27, and it was hours of endless questions, accusations, and lots of shade-throwing.

Truth be told, the list of details Cohen disclosed is too long to note, but there were a few moments that really struck a chord. So, if you're interested in political drama but would rather opt for the Cliffs Notes version, I've compiled a short list of some of the biggest takeaways from Cohen's testimony. So everyone, take a seat, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Cohen Claimed Trump Wanted Him To Lie About The Trump Tower Moscow Deal Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images When asked about 2016 negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, Russia, during the presidential election. Cohen alleged that Trump did not explicitly instruct him to lie about the deal — but it was understood that he would. "That's not how he operates," he said. He did claim that Trump expected him to lie about the business negotiations concerning the project. "At the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there's no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people," he claimed. He alleged, Mr. Trump knew of and directed the Trump Moscow negotiations throughout the campaign. ... He lied about it because he never expected to win the election. He also lied about it because he stood to make hundreds of millions of dollars on the Moscow real estate project. Cohen claimed that Trump's instructions were never explicit. "He speaks in a code, and I understand the code," Cohen said. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication. Prior to Cohen's testimony on Feb. 27, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the project's negotiations, claiming in his plea filing that the attempts to secure a deal went on well after Trump was the presumptive nominee for president, indicating that — while the deal was not illegal — Trump may have had financial interest in Russia while a candidate. These real-estate plans may end up being a key part of FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether the Trump campaign actively colluded with Russian operatives during the campaign. So, even though Cohen confirmed that Trump didn't explicitly instruct him to lie, the implications could be huge.

There's Another Investigation Apparently Involving Trump Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images The president has no shortage of legal trouble as it is, but Cohen pulled back the curtain on yet another one. When asked by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) if he knew of any other wrongdoing or "illegal acts" by the president, Cohen answered with an unequivocal "yes." However, he claimed he couldn't discuss anything, as the matter was part of a Southern District of New York investigation. "Unfortunately this topic is actually something that’s being investigated right now by the Southern District of New York, and I’ve been asked by them not to discuss and not to talk about these issues," he said. Hmm. He did not offer any other details, including whether the president himself was under investigation, and neither the White House nor the office of the Southern District of New York immediately returned Elite Daily's request for comment on the subject. The office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller declined to comment to Elite Daily. Either way, my curiosity is piqued.

Trump Allegedly Likes To Change Up His Claims Of How Much He's Worth Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Per Cohen, the president likes to boost his own ego by inflating his worth, making generous assumptions about the value of real estate property or other assets in order to be included in "World's Richest" lists, and then deflate them again in order to avoid taxes. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the subject. "Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed among the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes," Cohen claimed. Besides being kind of cringeworthy, it could come back to bite him. In her questioning of Cohen, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) asked some very pointed questions about whether Trump had ever passed off those fudged numbers to insurance companies, and if so, where Congress could find proof.

Trump Might Have Known About The WikiLeaks Email Dump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Another thing to add to the list of what Trump may have known? Cohen claims the president was also in the loop about the trove of hacked Democratic emails that WikiLeaks released ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the claim. Cohen claims that he was present for a July 2016 phone call that Trump took from his friend and associate, Roger Stone, in which Stone allegedly told Trump that the emails were about to drop. "Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign," Cohen claimed. "Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of 'wouldn’t that be great.'" Elite Daily reached out to the White House and representatives of Stone for comment, but did not hear back. Stone, however, told ABC News on Feb. 27 that "Mr. Cohen['s] statement is untrue." WikiLeaks also denied the claims in a tweet.