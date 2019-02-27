On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Michael Cohen took center stage to address Congress in a tell-all testimony. Well, in true political drama fashion, Michael Cohen dragged Donald Trump Jr. with some very choice and scathing words, and worst of all, they reportedly came from his own dad. Elite Daily reached out to both the Trump Organization and the White House for comment or response, but did not immediately hear back.

According to his own dad, Don Jr. had "the worst judgement of anyone in the world," per Cohen's prepared testimony as provided to news outlets, including Elite Daily, ahead of the testimony. Oof.

As if Trump didn't already have enough to worry about with this testimony as well as his summit meeting with world leaders (North Korean leader Kim Jong Un being one of them), now Cohen drops this reported interaction. Currently, Don Jr. is one of the heads of the Trump Organization, along with his younger brother Eric Trump. Don Jr. was also a key figure working on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and has actively taken in father's sides in matters of FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election, as well as Democrats criticism of Trump.

In addition to Cohen's statement about Trump's reported words about his son, the former attorney also discussed the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya, which Trump confirmed in August 2018 was to obtain damaging information to then-Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. While this news may be old, Cohen said in his testimony that while he was in a meeting with Trump that summer, he witnessed Don Jr. and Trump have a quiet conversation that included the words "meeting." He said,

Sometime in the summer of 2017, I read all over the media that there had been a meeting in Trump Tower in June 2016 involving Don Jr. and others from the campaign with Russians, including a representative of the Russian government, and an email setting up the meeting with the subject line, 'Dirt on Hillary Clinton.' Something clicked in my mind. I remember being in the room with Mr. Trump, probably in early June 2016, when something peculiar happened. Don Jr. came into the room and walked behind his father’s desk – which in itself was unusual. People didn’t just walk behind Mr. Trump’s desk to talk to him. I recalled Don Jr. leaning over to his father and speaking in a low voice, which I could clearly hear, and saying: 'The meeting is all set.' I remember Mr. Trump saying, 'Ok good... let me know.'

He continued,

What struck me as I looked back and thought about that exchange between Don Jr. and his father was, first, that Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone in the world. And also, that Don Jr. would never set up any meeting of any significance alone. I also knew that nothing went on in Trump world, especially the campaign,without Mr. Trump’s knowledge and approval. So, I concluded that Don Jr. was referring to that June 2016 Trump Tower meeting about dirt on Hillary with the Russian representative when he walked behind his dad’s desk that day and that Mr. Trump knew that was the meeting Don Jr. was talking about when he said, 'OK good... let me know.'

So there you have it. I knew Cohen's testimony would spill some serious tea, but I don't think any of us were expecting this. Grab the popcorn.

