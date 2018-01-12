Who Is Stormy Daniels? A New Report Claims Trump’s Lawyer Paid Her For Silence

In Trump's world, the fun clearly never ends. According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, one of President Trump's personal lawyers, Michael Cohen, allegedly arranged a handsome, six-figure sum of money to be paid to a former adult film star named Stephanie Clifford — known in her industry as Stormy Daniels — to make sure she would not discuss an alleged sexual encounter she had with the president in 2006. Now, there's obviously a lot to unpack here, but first of all, who is Stormy Daniels?

Cohen told The Wall Street Journal that he "vehemently denies" these claims. He went on to say, "This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client. You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011."

According to The Hill, a White House official declined to comment on the payment — which, BTW, was allegedly $130,000 — but the official did say that the allegations related to any relationship between Stormy Daniels and President Trump were "old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election."

Daniels has yet to comment on The Wall Street Journal's report, and her lawyer has declined to comment on the allegations, as well. However, according to The Hill, the adult film star "has privately alleged to sources interviewed by the Journal that she and Trump had a consensual sexual encounter in 2006."

As is often the case with any bizarre story about Trump, Twitter is all but losing their damn minds.

