By now it's no secret that President Donald Trump is a bigly fan of Twitter. He's been known on more than one occasion to use his character limits to take shots at everyone from the "fake news media" to fellow politicians. Trump can definitely dish it, but here are the funniest times Twitter clapped back at Donald Trump, because if he can dole it out he better be able to take it.

Trump's relationship with Twitter isn't great. I mean, he likes it but it's not always the public's cup of tea. Since the campaign trail Trump has used his personal Twitter account to sling insults at anyone he doesn't agree with. The president' tweets are so infamous that there's even a site devoted just to archiving every tweet he's ever sent. In case you lost track, according to the Trump Twitter Archive, since Trump entered the Oval Office he's sent 147 tweets about "fake news," 234 tweets with the word "loser" in them, 222 tweets with "dumb" or "dummy" in them, and 183 with the word "stupid." (There's more, but you get the picture.) While most of us are still in awe of just how much POTUS tweets, others know how to serve him a hot dish of grade A clapback.

Check out the best of the best below.

1 That time Chrissy Teigen sent some birthday cheer Is there anything better on the Internet than Chrissy Teigen? Out of all the celebs in the Twitterverse, Teigen is always on the money — especially when it comes to roasting Trump on Twitter. While Teigen has come in clutch with tons of clapbacks for the president, I think the time she sent him directions for deactivating his Twitter takes the win. On Trump's birthday in 2016, before he was even elected, Teigen decided to send over a birthday wish (with a gift for the rest of us). She screen grabbed Twitter's instructions on deactivating an account and captioned it "@realDonaldTrump happy birthday." Sadly, though, Teigen can't send Trump any more birthday messages (at least not directly) in the future. In 2017, Trump sent out a tweet about how Republicans weren't doing enough to protect him. Teigen replied with, "Lolllllll no one likes you." Which was apparently the line because after that Trump blocked her.

2 Wingardium Levio-schooled Trump's Twitter grammar isn't always the best and who better to teach him than Harry Potter queen J.K. Rowling? In an effort to defend his writing abilities, in July Trump called out Fake News for constantly pointing out mistakes in his tweets. He wrote, After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pore over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized! Donald Trump / Twitter The thing is, Trump maybe should have read the tweet a little more carefully. The correct term is "pore" over, but he initially wrote "pour over" (he later deleted and re-posted the tweet with the correct word). Rowling was ready to correct him, but also laugh at him. She replied with a never ending series of "ha's" and buried in between them she wrote "pour." Simple and to the point. Also brilliant.

3 That time an Iran tweet turned into a well of comedy material Trump's tweets are often fodder for clapbacks and memes, but I don’t think any provided as much material as his July tweet to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The initial tweet reportedly came in response to a televised speech given by Rouhani on July 22, in which he said peace between the U.S. and Iran would be the “mother of all peace” but confrontation would be the “mother of all wars," according to Vox. Trump responded with a message in all caps, meant to warn the Iranian president about threatening the United States. He wrote, To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS When a president tweets in all-caps close to midnight and seemingly out of nowhere, the Internet takes note. The memes flooded in, making fun of both his choice of all-caps and the bluster involved. While there were tons of clever ones, Twitter user Ben Rosen's was my favorite. It took me a second to figure out what was going on, but once I notices that he'd replaced Trump's tweet with the lyrics to Eminem's "Stan," I could not stop laughing. Still can't.

4 Hillary Clinton's book club After the release of Hillary Clinton's book What Happened, which talks about her 2016 run (and addresses the question we were all thinking after the election), Trump and the former secretary of state had a little back-and-forth going on Twitter. At one point, Trump tweeted that "Crooked Hillary" only has herself to blame for losing. He wrote, Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! In response, Clinton tweeted a new book recommendation for the president that might teach him some valuable lessons about "working together solve problems." She wrote, If you didn't like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy. Attached was a photo of Clinton's children's book adaptation of her 1996 book It Takes a Village, about what it takes for children to succeed in the United States. If there's a greater burn than suggesting a children's book about cooperation to a grown adult, I can't think of it. This is definitely a tweet for the ages.