The world watched as President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a joint press conference in Helsinki on Monday, July 16. Not that anyone really expected smooth sailing from this controversial meeting, but it was what happened after the press conference that really threw me. After the meeting, Trump decided to take to Twitter and offer more insight into what he said in the press conference, and Trump's tweet about the Putin Helsinki summit just begs so many more questions. Like there's not enough to unpack there already.

As you can imagine, Trump and Putin had a lot to talk about during their Summit in Helsinki on Monday, like possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. That conversation was really the main item on the menu, and became a hot topic during the joint press conference following Trump and Putin's closed-door meeting. By the end of the discussion into the 2016 elections, it seemed like the solution on the table would be for the U.S. to interrogate Russian officials about possible collusion.

Following the conference, Trump expressed in a tweet that he has confidence in his intelligence team, meaning the ones who would do the interrogating of Russian officials, but everyone should stop focusing on the past and look to the future. Trump wrote,

As I said today and many times before, 'I have GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people.' However, I also recognize that in order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past – as the world’s two largest nuclear powers, we must get along! #HELSINKI2018

Trump's tweet really doubled down on the whole trust thing. During the Helsinki press conference, Putin cited a treaty that's already in place that would allow the U.S. to question Russian officials about meddling. In response, Trump acknowledged Putin's denial but also said he has the confidence in his intelligence team. "I have great confidence in my intelligence people," said Trump. "But I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong ... in his denial today."

Chris McGrath/Getty Images News/Getty Images

I'm gonna sail right over the fact that Trump wants us to take his word for it that Putin denied everything in their closed-door meeting, because there's a more pressing matter: Trump doesn't actually trust his intelligence people. The president is constantly calling special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible Russian collusion in the 2016 election a "witch hunt," and has spoken out against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on numerous occasions.

Most recently, Trump claimed the FBI might have inserted spies into his campaign. According to CNN, he tweeted about them going after "phony collusion" with Russia. His May 23 tweet read,

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!

So, I literally have no idea what was going through Trump's mind during the July 16 press conference. Did he think everyone just forgot about his usual take on his intelligence team? But, I do agree with one thing he said (never thought I'd say that). Let's look the future and make sure that there’s no forward intervention in U.S. elections. But, Trump, if you want that to happen you have to settle down and stop contesting your intelligence team at every turn. Just a suggestion, but you're totally welcome.

