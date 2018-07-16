Following a bilateral meeting on Monday, July 16, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a press conference to describe their closed-door meeting. The meeting between the two world leaders included discussion about the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. When pressed about the topic, both Trump and Putin's answers about election meddling at the press conference Monday were jaw-dropping.

The meeting came on the heels of an indictment issued Friday against 12 Russian nationals, including charges of hacking the emails of Democratic National Committee (DNC) and a "sustained effort" to interfere in the election.

In his remarks, Putin denied any collusion, and said, "The Russian state has never interfered and is not going to interfere into internal american affairs, including election processes."

But Trump, for his part, repeated the line that there was no collusion multiple times, and referred back to Putin's denial. "During today's meeting I addressed directly with Putin the Russian interference in U.S. elections. ... He feels very strongly about it, and he has an interesting idea."

Asked about the U.S. intelligence community's findings further, Trump added, "I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong ... in his denial today."

Trump, asked whether he believed the U.S. intelligence community or Putin in regards to interference in the election, Trump said, "I don't see any reason why it would be" Russia.

Putin also accused Hillary Clinton of accepting large contributions from Russians.

More to come.