The 25 Sexiest Comments Made By Celebrities On Their Partners' Instagrams
While some celebrity couples prefer to keep their relationships on the down-low, others flaunt their love loud and proud, and I couldn't be more grateful for them. (Thanks for letting me be a part of your beautiful journey, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.) And while I love gushy interviews and cute couples pics, I especially love when famous folks slide into their lovers' Instagram comments. Over the years, the IG account @commentsbycelebs has captured some seriously sexy comments made by celebrities on their partners' Instagrams, and while some of those comments keep things tame, others are borderline NSFW.
Unsurprisingly, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are among the celeb duos who frequently show each other affection on social media. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams also aren't strangers to leaving each other NSFW IG comments. And of course, Teigen and Legend can never resist sliding into each other's IG comments sections. Don't ask me why, but something about virtual PDA is far less icky than actual PDA, and these hot-and-heavy IG comments truly take the cake. (Plus, they all serve as great inspo if you're looking to leave a sexy comment on your own partner's Instagram). Please enjoy at your own risk.
Sarah Hyland's Comment To Wells Adams
Back in August 2019, Sarah Hyland posted an impressively flexy snapshot from a dance rehearsal for her forthcoming movie, The Wedding Year. The post took a hilariously NSFW turn when her fiancé Wells Adams commented, "I think your hip is broken," to which Hyland replied, "Hmm, I wonder why," and then quickly followed that up with, "Was that too much?"
Wells Adams' Comment To Sarah Hyland
Justin Bieber's Comment To Hailey Baldwin
In December 2020, Justin Bieber posted a vid of himself singing his song "Lonely." Apparently, his wife Hailey Baldwin was impressed, as she commented, "My jaw??? On the floor." Bieber replied to Baldwin's comment by writing, "ur jaw is other places too lets be honest." Her response: "omg please go to sleep."
Hailey Baldwin's Comment To Justin Bieber
Travis Barker's Comment To Kourtney Kardashian
Since going public with their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have made their affection for each other known, but they really brought the heat in April 2021. After Kardashian posted a sexy pic from behind (which she captioned, "watchin' movies, but we aint seen a thing tonight"), Barker commented with a devil emoji. Kardashian then responded to that with a drum emoji.
Alex Rodriguez's Comment To Jennifer Lopez
John Legend's Comment To Chrissy Teigen
After Chrissy Teigen posted a picture of herself wearing nothing but a black bra and a pair of high-waisted beige undies in December 2020 (which she captioned, "f*ck it!"), her husband John Legend responded by commenting, "Don't mind if i do." Her response to that: "hoooooooooooly sh*t dude !!!!!!!!"
Chrissy Teigen's Comment To John Legend
Dylan Sprouse's Comment To Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin's Comment To Dylan Sprouse
Kylie Jenner's Comment To Travis Scott
Cardi B's Comment To Offset
Miley Cyrus' Comment To Cody Simpson
Kaitlynn Carter's Comment To Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth's Comment To Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd's Comment To Bella Hadid
Matthew Koma's Comment To Hilary Duff
Joe Jonas' Comment To Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner's Comment To Joe Jonas
Katy Perry's Comment To Orlando Bloom
Alexis Ohanian's Comment To Serena Williams
Nick Jonas' Comment To Priyanka Chopra
Ben Simmons' Comment To Kendall Jenner
Wiz Khalifa's Comment To Winnie Harlow
Blake Lively's Comment To Ryan Reynolds
After Ryan Reynolds posted a clip from his 2010 movie Buried on IG in July 2020 (while also sneakily promoting his Aviation Gin line), his wife Blake Lively replied, "I think this just got me pregnant." Unfortunately, Reynolds shut her flirtation down with a fake automated message in response. Womp, womp.
Keep on lovin' each other out loud, celebs.