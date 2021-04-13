While some celebrity couples prefer to keep their relationships on the down-low, others flaunt their love loud and proud, and I couldn't be more grateful for them. (Thanks for letting me be a part of your beautiful journey, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.) And while I love gushy interviews and cute couples pics, I especially love when famous folks slide into their lovers' Instagram comments. Over the years, the IG account @commentsbycelebs has captured some seriously sexy comments made by celebrities on their partners' Instagrams, and while some of those comments keep things tame, others are borderline NSFW.

Unsurprisingly, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are among the celeb duos who frequently show each other affection on social media. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams also aren't strangers to leaving each other NSFW IG comments. And of course, Teigen and Legend can never resist sliding into each other's IG comments sections. Don't ask me why, but something about virtual PDA is far less icky than actual PDA, and these hot-and-heavy IG comments truly take the cake. (Plus, they all serve as great inspo if you're looking to leave a sexy comment on your own partner's Instagram). Please enjoy at your own risk.

Sarah Hyland's Comment To Wells Adams Back in August 2019, Sarah Hyland posted an impressively flexy snapshot from a dance rehearsal for her forthcoming movie, The Wedding Year. The post took a hilariously NSFW turn when her fiancé Wells Adams commented, "I think your hip is broken," to which Hyland replied, "Hmm, I wonder why," and then quickly followed that up with, "Was that too much?"

Wells Adams' Comment To Sarah Hyland Hyland isn't the only one who's gotten raunchy in the comments section. After she posted a sexy swimsuit shot on her 28th birthday in November 2018 (which she captioned, "27. You were amazing. 28. Whatcha got for me?") Adams' cheeky response was, "Ummmm. I got something for ya."

Justin Bieber's Comment To Hailey Baldwin In December 2020, Justin Bieber posted a vid of himself singing his song "Lonely." Apparently, his wife Hailey Baldwin was impressed, as she commented, "My jaw??? On the floor." Bieber replied to Baldwin's comment by writing, "ur jaw is other places too lets be honest." Her response: "omg please go to sleep."

Hailey Baldwin's Comment To Justin Bieber Of course, Baldwin is just as hot for her husband as he is for her. When Bieber captioned a December 2019 clip of himself playing hockey with, "Like my wife always says.... I got good hands," Baldwin coyly replied with, "fact."

Travis Barker's Comment To Kourtney Kardashian Since going public with their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have made their affection for each other known, but they really brought the heat in April 2021. After Kardashian posted a sexy pic from behind (which she captioned, "watchin' movies, but we aint seen a thing tonight"), Barker commented with a devil emoji. Kardashian then responded to that with a drum emoji.

Alex Rodriguez's Comment To Jennifer Lopez When Jennifer Lopez posted a fiery pic from the set of Hustlers in March 2019, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez made his approval clear with a series of... encouraging emojis.

John Legend's Comment To Chrissy Teigen After Chrissy Teigen posted a picture of herself wearing nothing but a black bra and a pair of high-waisted beige undies in December 2020 (which she captioned, "f*ck it!"), her husband John Legend responded by commenting, "Don't mind if i do." Her response to that: "hoooooooooooly sh*t dude !!!!!!!!"

Chrissy Teigen's Comment To John Legend The thirst goes both ways in this relationship. When Teigen posted a vacation shot in December 2020, Legend commented, "I look like I'm about to do an adult film," to which Teigen replied, "you were" along with some dancer emojis.

Dylan Sprouse's Comment To Barbara Palvin In August 2018, model Barbara Palvin shared a red-hot pic from a photoshoot, to which her boyfriend Dylan Sprouse responded with, "Hey cool. just found a new favorite color."

Barbara Palvin's Comment To Dylan Sprouse Apparently, the affection is mutual. When Sprouse posted his own ~glamour~ shot in October 2019 (which he captioned, "Big shoulders and chicken legs gang), his GF Palvin commented, "Don't forget the most important. THE PEACH" along with a peach emoji.

Kylie Jenner's Comment To Travis Scott After Travis Scott dubbed himself "Son of lord Jacques B Webster the 1st, Husband of the Goddess K" in an April 2019 IG post, his then-girlfriend Kylie Jenner replied, "Oh lord Webster !! Protect my realm," to which Scott responded with some v suggestive emojis.

Cardi B's Comment To Offset When Cardi B showed off her new tongue piercing in April 2019, her husband Offset slid into her comments section to write, "Cardivenom sexy new freaky piercing" with three tongue emojis. Cardi's response: "come let me use it on you."

Miley Cyrus' Comment To Cody Simpson In October 2019, Cody Simpson made himself IG official with his then-girlfriend Miley Cyrus, and she made sure to comment on the pic with, "Need. Oxygen. Can't. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship."

Kaitlynn Carter's Comment To Miley Cyrus Back when Cyrus was still dating Kaitlynn Carter in September 2019, Carter expressed her affection for the singer's solo pic with a comment that said, "dear god" with a drooling emoji.

Liam Hemsworth's Comment To Miley Cyrus Before Carter and Simpson, Cyrus' then-husband Liam Hemsworth also showed her some lovin' on IG. In response to a February 2019 post from Cyrus, Hemsworth wrote, "Good god" with a praise hands emoji.

The Weeknd's Comment To Bella Hadid Back in February 2019 when Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were still an item, he lusted after his GF by commenting, "bring this home" on a solo shot of the model.

Matthew Koma's Comment To Hilary Duff While on her South African honeymoon with Matthew Koma in January 2020, Hilary Duff posted about seeing the "big 5" game animals, to which Koma replied, "I love when you talk about my big 5."

Joe Jonas' Comment To Sophie Turner When Sophie Turner shared her new Vogue China cover in June 2019, her husband Joe Jonas was quick to comment, "SWEET BABY JESUS" with a heart-eyes emoji.

Sophie Turner's Comment To Joe Jonas It seems Turner is equally thirsty for her man. After Jonas posted a funny shot from his PAPER magazine shoot in May 2019, Turner simply commented, "Daddy."

Katy Perry's Comment To Orlando Bloom In response to a sexy snapshot shared by Orlando Bloom in March 2019, his fiancée Katy Perry gushed in a series of comments, "SHE SAID HELL YAS. I HAVE A FEVER. IM SWEATING. IM FOAMING AT THE MOUTH."

Alexis Ohanian's Comment To Serena Williams In February 2019, tennis pro Serena Williams posted a very sexy shot of herself making a clay pot, and her hubby Alexis Ohanian couldn't help but comment, "Those pottery skills tho" along with the eyes emoji.

Nick Jonas' Comment To Priyanka Chopra When Priyanka Chopra shared a red carpet pic from the Isn't It Romantic premiere in February 2019, her husband Nick Jonas was quick to write, "Looking like a snack" along with a few suggestive emojis.

Ben Simmons' Comment To Kendall Jenner After Kendall Jenner shared a clip from a photoshoot in January 2019, her then-boyfriend Ben Simmons slid into her comments section with a simple message: "Come here .."

Wiz Khalifa's Comment To Winnie Harlow After model Winnie Harlow shared a pic of herself licking a popsicle in November 2018, her then-boyfriend Wiz Khalifa responded with, "Lucky popsicle." Her response: "lol keep that same energy for me next week."

Blake Lively's Comment To Ryan Reynolds After Ryan Reynolds posted a clip from his 2010 movie Buried on IG in July 2020 (while also sneakily promoting his Aviation Gin line), his wife Blake Lively replied, "I think this just got me pregnant." Unfortunately, Reynolds shut her flirtation down with a fake automated message in response. Womp, womp.