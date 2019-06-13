Back in the old days, PDA meant making out with your SO at a party. But now, you and your partner don't even have to touch to make onlookers cringe, thanks to Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and the ability social media gives us to spread overzealous, overbearing digital affection. There's always going to be a couple on your feed that fills each other's comment section with embarrassingly over-the-top proclamations of love. Everyone gets it — you're hot for each other. But if you want to keep your followers (and your friendships IRL), there are subtler ways to let your lover know how you feel with Instagram comments (and without making everyone else throw up in their mouths a little).

There's a fine line between flirtatious and nauseating, friends. When complimenting your partner on social media, you probably want to keep any talk that would be better reserved for your next dinner date (or your bedroom) away from prying eyes. Think of it this way: Would you constantly remind your SO how much you love them (and love whatever is beneath their clothes) in front of your friends and family? I didn't think so. There's no need to do it on social media then. Seriously. Spare us all.

FOR ANY SWEET COUPLE PICS: Victor Torres/Stocksy Damn, that person next to you sure is lucky. I don't remember taking this pic with [insert sexy celebrity name here]. I look good, but you look better. You look so good in this pic that I wouldn't even be mad if you cropped me out. OK, guess we're pretty cute together. I think that standing next to you makes me better looking by proximity.

FOR SEXY SELFIES: VeaVea/Stocksy Um, can I get a wallet-sized copy of this pic? No one should look this good without a filter. The camera loves you, darling. Someone was definitely ready for their close-up. Did you wake up like this? I never thought I would be jealous of a camera phone.

FOR SAUCY WORKOUT OR BATHING SUIT PICS: Colin Anderson/Stocksy OK, we get it, you're good-looking. Stop making us all jealous. You must be a library book, because I'm checking you out. I just drooled all over my desk. Thanks a lot. And this is why people can't believe that I convinced you to date me. Thank you for my new lock screen wallpaper. I might 'unlike' this pic just so I can 'like' it again.

FOR ADVENTUROUS OR ~ARTSY~ POSTS: Bruce And Rebecca Meissner/Stocksy Photo cred for this incredibly good pic of you goes to me. Wait, why are you so much cooler than me? This pic makes me even more excited for our next adventure together. You're so cute that I didn't even notice the background in this pic. I feel like this should be on the cover of a magazine. Next time you go here, I'm definitely joining you.