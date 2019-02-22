Alright, alright, alright, let's be real: broadcasting your love on social media is really exciting. Your new relationship is past the "too soon to post" phase and you're no longer limited to flirty texts and one-on-one dates. Once you're Instagram official, you want everyone to know you're in love and you don't care who knows it! But marking your IGO (Instagram Official) status doesn't entirely end with the first picture you post together. There's no lack of flirty comments to leave on your partner's Instagram pics. (Especially their thirst traps, if they're into that.)

Do you want your comments to be sweet or sexy? What about silly or playful? Maybe you want to alternate between all of the above. Regardless, deciding what comment to leave on bae's Instagram post can be overwhelming, especially if you don't think you're the smoothest flirter. (I know I'm not.) But fret not! I've got you covered. I've compiled a list of 24 possible comments to leave on your boo's next Instagram post. From one-word, cutesy comments to heartfelt song lyrics to straight-up naughtiness, there's something for every possible emotion bae's hot pic is making you feel.

1. Stop showing off, we all know you're attractive.

2. I'm so lucky.

3. Bring that fine *ss over here right now.

4. No one should be allowed to look that good. How do you do it?

5. You're so cute, I can't deal.

6. 12/10.

7. I never look that good when I [insert activity here]. — Lily Collins to Noah Centineo

8. You're wow. Just wow.

9. What a babe.

10. (For a holiday post) Looking like the best gift by that tree.

11. Hey, you look really cute in this and always.

12. Mine.

13. So into you.

14. H*lla heart eyes for ya.

15. (In a squad pic) Hook me up with the hottie on the [insert bae's location in picture here: right, left, middle, etc.].

16. Are you a mandarin orange? 'Cause d*mn, you're a cutie.

17. You rock my world.

18. Come over here.

19. Holy crap, this is hot. — Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin

20. Drunk on you. — Luke Bryan, "Drunk On You"

21. You make my heart flutter.

22. You sweep me off my feet every time.

23. Best I ever had. — Drake, "Best I Ever Had"

24. That smile is dangerous.

Whether you and your partner just started dating or have been together for a while, leaving a flirty comment here or there on their social media is bound to make them smile. Flirting is fun at every point in a relationship! Sometimes, once the honeymoon phase is over, you may not flirt as much as you used to, but keeping it going can do wonders for your relationship. "Flirting keeps the playfulness and banter alive," Amy Levine, sex coach and founder of Ignite Your Pleasure, previously told Bustle. "It keeps the energy flowing between two people so they are plugged in." So, stay plugged in and don't stop flirting, even if it's just an Instagram comment every now and then.