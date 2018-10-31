Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in their honeymoon phase. Now, whether that honeymoon phase is the result of them getting secretly married or not is still left to be seen, but being engaged is also a legit reason to be in a honeymoon phase with your bae. Hailey Baldwin recently debuted her new campaign with PrettyLittleThing, and Justin Bieber's comment on Hailey Baldwin's Instagram serves as his official seal of approval.

"Excited to announce I will be the face of @prettylittlething holiday campaign dropping 11/06," Baldwin said on her Instagram announcing the campaign. The ever trusty @CommentsByCelebs account posted a screenshot of Bieber's reaction to the ad for all fans to see.

"Holy crap this is hot," he commented on the photo. This is just one of the many flirty comments Bieber has been posting on Baldwin's Instagram posts lately. Justifiably so, these two are obsessed with each other.

Baldwin posted a selfie back in July that gave off all the Farrah Fawcett vibes. Bieber commented on the selfie saying, "Dats mine." This came just days before Baldwin and Bieber confirmed their engagement on July 9.

And the two have been hella flirty ever since! This is the ad Bieber recently fawned over.

Fawning over Hailey Baldwin has kind of been his thing since they got together.

You can tell how much he loves her in the Instagram post announcing their engagement.

"Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" he started off. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."

The Biebs continued,

My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!

He went on,

The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

The couple is rumored to have actually gotten married when they hit up a New York City town hall in September. TMZ previously reported that the two made their marriage official that day without a prenup (reportedly because they couldn't write up and sign a prenup fast enough), but Bieber and Baldwin have not commented on those reports. Baldwin also tweeted that she wasn't married, but that she understood the confusion based on their trip to the courthouse. Elite Daily reached out to the couple's teams for comment on this report at the time, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Whether they're keeping their marriage quiet for the sake of privacy or they really are just engaged, these two are one million percent in their honeymoon phase.