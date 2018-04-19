When we think about the honeymoon phase, we automatically think about all the sex —which, of course, is part of it, but that’s not the only thing that makes it special. There's also the excitement you feel whenever you talk or see each other. It's the anticipation when you're apart, and it's the excitement of knowing that the other person is having all those same feelings in return. While it's natural for every relationship to have some ebbs and flows, there are texts to send to keep the honeymoon phase going even longer, or revive it when the romance starts getting a little dusty.

A way to think about sending dirty texts to your SO that will help make sure that spark stays lit is by sending messages that invoke both the desire and cheekiness of that early passion, but also the more complex feelings of excitement and anticipation. One of the things that dissolves over time in relationships is the feeling of surprise and discovery, and while the comfort and security that replace it are wonderful, you don’t actually have to give up those early feelings if you're willing to put in a little work, like sending cheeky texts. Here are some ideas to get you started.

1 A Sexy Pic They Took Of You Giphy “Remember when you took this? Now I can’t stop thinking about it. 😘” Early on in the relationship, when things were hot and heavy and uninhibited, you may have had a special little, ahem, photoshoot. Use that to your advantage by sending them a reminder in the form of your favorite pic, and get them with that punch of nostalgia and hotness. Pro tip: If you don’t currently have photos, take some together soon, so you have them handy if you need a spark booster in the future.

2 A Compliment To Put Them In The Mood Giphy “You looked so hot this morning. I can’t wait until you get home and I can show you how you make me feel. 🍆🍑💥💥💥” Who doesn’t want to feel like their partner still finds them hot AF, especially when things are slowing down in the bedroom? Remind them — and yourself — exactly how sexy you still find them.

3 Send Them A Sexy Thank You Giphy “Thank you for [something specific], how are you so sweet? And also sexy AF!” When we're out of the honeymoon phase and in the "comfortable and secure" phase, it can be easy to take all the little things that used to stand out for granted. Make them feel seen, appreciated, and, of course, wanted with a sexy and specific thank you.

4 Get Their Naughty Imagination Flowing Giphy “Thinking about you naked has got me thinking dirty and creative thoughts, wanna try something new tonight?” Honestly, one of the best parts of the honeymoon phase is the anticipation. Remember when you thought you were going to explode with it? Bring back that delicious feeling of counting down the minutes by giving you both something to imagine until you can see each other again and make it happen in IRL.

5 Let Them Know How Hot You Still Find Them Giphy “I keep remembering that kiss goodbye, and d***, you're just so HOT! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” Knowing how much someone wants you can be a huge turn on. It’s a confidence booster, and that’s hot. Let your partner know you still desire them and watch the sparks fly.

6 Give Them Something Hot AF To Look Forward To Giphy “Hey babe, just so you know, next time I see you, I’m going to grab you, kiss you, and take advantage of you in all your favorite ways… “ Another way to stroke that anticipation is to give them something to really look forward to. Is there a specific move they enjoy that usually only comes out for special occasions? Let them know it’s back on the regular menu.

7 Show Your Appreciation, But Keep It Sexy Giphy “Hey sweetie, thank you for always having my back no matter what … and for what you do to me when I’m on it. 😘😘😘” Feeling appreciated is sexy AF — the naughty addendum is just a bonus.

8 Let Them Know You Miss Them — In And Out Of Bed Giphy “I miss you so much! Wish you were here — and inside me. 😜” Feeling desired and appreciated is one of best parts of the honeymoon phase — and one of the easiest parts to keep alive.

9 Send Them A Surprise Nude Giphy “Just a lil reminder of what’s waiting for you at home. 🌰🌰” Knowing you’re desired is great and important, but it doesn’t hurt to give them a reminder of why you still drive them crazy too. Sending it as a surprise is what will really put this move over the top.