Can someone crack open a window? Because John Legend’s NSFW comment on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram just made it extremely hot in here. On Dec. 8, Chrissy posted a picture of herself wearing nothing but a black bra and a pair of high-waisted beige undies as she snuggled with family dog Petey. She captioned the post, "f*ck it! ♥️🥰." The caption is important to note because John responded by commenting... wait for it... "Don’t mind if i do." BOW CHICKA FREAKING WOW WOW, amiright?

Chrissy responded to John's extremely sexy comment by writing, "Hoooooooooooly sh*t dude !!!!!!!!” And she wasn't the only one who responded. Just 12 hours since it was originally posted, John's amazing comment garnered over 1,000 responses and over 150,000 likes. So, uh, yeah. You could say that people were into John's very public display of affection. (Myself very much included.)

The steamy exchange between Chrissy and John comes just a couple of weeks after their first joint interview since losing their son, Jack. ICYMI: On Sept. 30, Chrissy took to Instagram to publicly announce that she and John had lost their third child after Chrissy was, per Us Weekly, diagnosed with placental abruption 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she wrote in the lengthy Instagram caption. “So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

On Nov. 24, the couple appeared side-by-side on Good Morning America for their first joint interview since losing Jack. In it, John praised his wife for having the courage to share their grief so openly with the world. “When we did, it really meant so much to so many people," he shared. "I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it… One of the ways we could carry on Jack’s memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was worried, like, I don’t want to commemorate this pain … [but the photos are] something to remember him by.”

Thank you to both of them for sharing both the highs and lows of their lives so openly with their fans.