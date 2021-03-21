Joe Jonas is a "daddy" in every sense of the word. The Jonas Brothers star and his wife Sophie Turner welcomed their first child, baby Willa, back in July 2020. But even as new parents, the couple still find ways to spice things up. Case in point: Sophie Turner's Instagram of Joe Jonas' thirst trap pic, which had some choice comments to say the least.

On Saturday, March 20, Jonas blessed the internet with a *steamy* shirtless mirror selfie on his IG story. He was truly giving fans everything: Abs, a chiseled jawline, and some realistically baggy pants that made me feel very seen. Plenty of people were understandably gushing about how fine the star looked on social media. And one of those admirers was Turner herself.

The Game of Thrones alum shared her hubby's selfie on her own Instagram Story, adding some, well... appreciative gifs to the image. Turner included one gif that read "Bad Dad," and another that said "1-800-Dial-A-Daddy" in bubbly pink letters. Look, if you're not hyping up your baby daddy on social media, then what's the point of being Instagram-official?

Of course, this is far from the first time the couple have loved on each other online. In February, Jonas celebrated Turner's 25th birthday with an Insta post celebrating her serious and silly sides: One pic features Turner in a chic outfit admiring artwork, and another shows her sitting on the ground wearing a hoodie with the strings pulled tight. "Happy birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them equally," Jonas captioned the post.

And Turner has made a point of showing her man off as "daddy" material. In August 2020, she celebrated her husband's 31st birthday by sharing an Insta pic of the pair enjoying dinner. "Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy," she captioned it, referring to her daughter on social media for the first time ever.

All jokes aside, the pair's relationship seems to have gotten even stronger since they became parents. In July 2020, a source reportedly told E! News they are "so excited to be parents," adding, "Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie." Jonas and Turner have been couple goals ever since they first got together in 2016, and I can't wait to watch their antics for years to come.