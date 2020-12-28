Somebody please crack open all the windows and maybe also turn on the AC because Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's NSFW Instagram comment exchange is honestly too hot to handle at room temp. The sexy exchange took place in the comments section of a video Bieber posted to his Instagram grid on Dec. 27 featuring himself singing his song "Lonely." Baldwin was clearly impressed by her husband's post, commenting "My jaw??? On the floor." And, OK, here's where things get extremely steamy. Bieber responded to Baldwin's comment, "ur jaw is other places too lets be honest." I'll give you a minute to process before continuing.

Ready? OK. So, if you're wondering what Baldwin could have possibly replied to that, she kept it simple by simply writing, "omg please go to sleep." Maybe he just gets super horny when he's tired?

To be fair, Bieber has never really been shy when it comes to talking about the more ~intimate~ details of his relationship with Baldwin, so this comment isn't really out of the ordinary for him. In fact, he loves having sex with his wife so much that The Cut penned an article about him literally titled, "This Man Simply Cannot Stop Talking About His Marital Sex Life."

Some of my favorite examples of Bieber gushing about his sex life with Baldwin? Back in February, E! News claimed Bieber responded to a fan who asked how he spends his time when he's not working by saying, "It just depends who I’m with. When I’m with my wife, we like to… You guys can guess what we do. It’s gets pretty crazy… that’s pretty much all we do.” Another time, back in December of 2019, he made headlines by captioning a series of videos of himself playing hockey, "Like my wife always says.... I got good hands." Also, there was the time back in January when Bieber blatantly told Ellen DeGeneres on national television that his hit song "Yummy" was written to describe his "sex life" with Baldwin.

So, yeah. I think it's definitely safe to say that the guy loves talking (and sometimes singing) about his sex life with his wife.