Someone turn the AC on, because Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Instagram comments about hands are truly too hot to handle. On Dec. 28, Bieber took to Instagram to post a series of videos of himself getting in touch with his Canadian roots by playing a good, old-fashioned game of ice hockey. While this game had literally nothing at all to do with Baldwin, Bieber made it clear that his wife was still very much on his mind by captioning one of the videos, "Like my wife always says.... I got good hands." Pretty hot caption for an ice hockey post, am I right?

Now, Baldwin could have responded to her husband's super thirsty caption in a multitude of ways. She could've hit him with, "OMG, cool it, my parents follow you!" She could've responded with a simple shrug emoji that neither confirmed nor denied his claim. Heck, she could've even gone with a simple "lol." Instead of going with any of those options, Baldwin decided to publicly confirm her husband's NSFW claim with one simple word: "fact." So, yes, now we all get to live in a world in which we fully know some intimate details about... things Bieber is able to do to his wife with his hands.

The hockey post isn't Bieber's first time giving his wife a NSFW shoutout on his Instagram page. He regularly shows her love on the 'gram with totally low-key, casual captions like, "😍😍😍😍 SEXY WIFEY ALERT 🚨 FAVORITE HUMAN EVER" and "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES."

Say Cheese!/GC Images/Getty Images

Yes, it's all a little cringeworthy, but it's also kind of adorable, right? Bieber's caption on the hockey post reminds me of something pretty much all of us do when we have crushes. You know when your best friend has a crush on someone and finds a way to work them into pretty much every conversation? Like, you guys could be going to the grocery store and suddenly you have to endure a 25-minute story about how her crush, like, always goes to Trader Joe's even though they live right across the street from Whole Foods (OMG, can you believe it?!). Similarly, Bieber played a good round of hockey and found a way to somehow relate it to the time his wife said he had good hands. It's cute, you guys!