Hold on to your music butts because the 2018 MTV VMA's performances are going to be BOMB. The epic night of dancing, celebrities, awards, and music is coming to a television near you on Monday, August 20, and it's bringing loads of your favorite artists with it. It was just announced that performance artists include my main girl Ariana Grande, my main-ish boy Shawn Mendes, plus Logic and Ryan Tedder and their single "One Day," which I just heard for the first time but I am INTO it.

Fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to Grande's performance with her new single "God Is A Woman" rocking the charts. Between her latest album, Sweetener, and her new engagement to comedian Pete Davidson, this girl has been on fire. She made a slow return to the public eye after the horrific Manchester attack at her concert in the U.K. and fans are so excited to welcome her back into the media and onto their playlists. I can only imagine what kind of response she'll get on the VMA stage!

As for Mendes, homie is nothing if not delightful. Fans were momentarily worried his sweet-baby-boy feelings might be hurt after his rumored ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin jumped into an engagement with Justin Bieber just months after appearing at the Met Gala with Mendes. However, when Mendes was asked about Bieber and Baldwin's fast and furious romance by the Canadian program ETALK, he responded, "I love them both. They’re both really awesome people." Bless his heart (and perfect jawline).

Mendes, Grande, and Logic plus Ryan Tedder are only the first three confirmed performers of the night, but there will certainly be many more announced leading up to the main event. Fans can also look forward to some intense award announcements because the competition this year is fierce.

Check out some of the most talked-about award categories and nominees in the list below, and be sure to tune in on August 20, 9 p.m. EST to catch all the action!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Post Malone – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar” – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records

Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – Island Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

P!nk – “What About Us” – RCA Records

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” – KSR/Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” – Quality Control/Capitol Records

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – Young Money/Cash Money Records

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura” – El Cartel Records/UMLE

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – UMLE/Republic Records

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino

Maluma – “Felices los 4” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” – Columbia Records

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me” – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames” – Atlantic Records

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence” – RCA Records/Ultra Records

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” – Interscope Records

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion” – Island Records

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” – RCA Records

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “One More Light” – Warner Bros. Records

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water” – Interscope Records

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated” – Columbia Records

Drake – ‘God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper” – Island Records

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings