Travis Scott Is Performing At The 2018 VMAs, So Hopefully Kylie Jenner Will Be There Too

The VMAs are going to be lit this year. Like, for real. MTV has been slowly releasing nominee and performer details and the celebrity list just keeps growing. I'm pleased to be the one to drop the latest good news for you guys — Travis Scott is performing at the 2018 VMAs. Let's be real, if you don't love him for his music you probably love him for being Kylie Jenner's boo-thang, and having him perform means there's a chance fans will catch Jenner on the red carpet, too. Ooh lala! Joining Scott is renowned rapper Post Malone, who recently won the 2018 Billboard Music Award for top rap song for his track "Rockstar." And, Scott and Malone are joining the already impressive performer-list which includes Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Logic with Ryan Tedder.

There's been a steady buzz around Scott ever since he started dating Jenner back in April 2017. The buzz has been steadily getting louder, but more recently it's due to his music career and not as much because of his famous girlfriend. According to a press release, fans can anticipate Scott performing a medley of songs off his new album Astroworld. Presumably, this will include the song "Stop Trying To Be God." Of course, the spankin' new music video for the track features Scott riding on a dragon and Kylie Jenner dripping in gold.

The last time Scott and Jenner were spotted on a red carpet together was a few months after the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster, at the 2018 Met Gala. Up until then, they kept their relationship (and, more notably, their growing family) as private as possible.

To see if Jenner steps out with Scott for his big performance and catch all the awards and performances, tune in to the VMAs on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Post Malone – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar” – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records

Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records