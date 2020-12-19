The 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Music Videos Of 2020 You'll Never Stop Re-Watching

There was no shortage of great music in 2020. Despite facing social distancing restrictions and lockdowns, some of the biggest artists in the world still managed to deliver some of their greatest hits to date during the past year. With any great Billboard No. 1 hit, however, there's always a stunning visual to accompany it — and the most jaw-dropping music videos of 2020 didn't disappoint.

Some artists who released videos pre-pandemic had an easier time producing their visuals than others who were impacted by the pandemic and the strict safety protocols enacted to curb its spread. A few singers and rappers persevered regardless and were able to put out some seriously great content to entertain fans, despite chaos and canceled concerts. Whether they had a production team of hundreds or just a camera and a green screen, the most beloved music videos of the year had one thing in common: top-notch, mind-bending visuals that will have you doing a TikTok dance before you can even hit replay.

Take a scroll through the 10 most entertaining music videos of 2020 and relive the most exciting moments, from the "WAP" splits to the "Say So" body roll.

1. "WAP" - Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B's comeback single featuring Megan Thee Stallion still has the internet talking, and it dropped all the way back in August. Don't believe me? There was immense buzz online from conservative commentators who took issue with the explicit track, but the fans kept it on replay. There's more than a few hilarious "WAP" tweets meme-ing the dances, high production value, and celebrity guest stars. Just don't hurt yourself trying the splits!

2. "Dynamite" - BTS

BTS' first all-English single "Dynamite" broke records for the Korean supergroup, earning them their first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single (the first ever for an all-Korean act), subsequently causing ARMYs everywhere to freak out. The catchy tune is just as spectacular as its visuals, with the over-saturated colors practically popping off the screen. These tweets about the "Dynamite" music video pretty much sum up the fanfare surrounding it, but honestly, it's worth watching for Jimin's Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves outside the doughnut shop alone.

3. "Prisoner (feat. Dua Lipa)" - Miley Cyrus

Rumors swirled on social media for weeks prior to the Nov. 19 release of Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa's highly-anticipated collaboration, but nothing could have prepared fans for the badass magic that was to come. On top of the unapologetic lyrics for "Prisoner," the video is dark, sexy, and the epitome of rock-and-roll. Miley also hid a message to her exes telling them to eat sh*t in it, so it's worth watching for that alone.

4. "Physical" - Dua Lipa

Talk about jaw-dropping: Dua Lipa's music video for "Physical" is a dazzling collage of rainbow-clad dancers on skates. The dizzying moves her backup dancers pull off are beyond major, and the viral sensation started off her Future Nostalgia era with a bang that lasted through quarantine. "Physical" might not have beaten out "Don't Start Now" on the charts, but with 230 million views on YouTube, the video is far from a flop.

5. "Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles

"Watermelon Sugar" was Harry Styles' biggest hit to date, with the song remaining mega-viral on TikTok throughout 2020. The video is just as lovely as the smooth melodies accompanying Styles' summery lyrics. If you're not craving some juicy watermelon by the end of it, you should probably re-watch it a couple more times — just to be sure.

6. "Body" - Megan Thee Stallion

The endless stream of body-ody's in Megan Thee Stallion's hit song off her debut album, Good News, is an earworm in its highest form. As if the song wasn't enough, Megan dropped a star-studded music video for the twerking anthem, featuring Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna, and Taraji P. Henson in a fierce array of costumes and set pieces. Get ready to shake it along with the rap goddess.

7. "Say So" - Doja Cat

"Say So" cemented Doja Cat as a mainstream force to be reckoned with, despite its sound straying from her usual rap-infused tunes. The track quickly took off with pop and rap fans alike, however, and the disco-inspired music video got fans off their feet and dancing along. She even recruited the viral "Say So" TikTok dance's creator, Haley Sharpe, to make an appearance in the video!

8. "Claws" - Charli XCX

"Claws" might just be Charli XCX's most bass-heavy track to date, with each drum kick hitting the listener like a euphoria-inducing punch to the face. The video, produced during the onset of quarantine, was a part of her viral mission to create an album in only six weeks. "Claws" is low-budget, but it had fans creating their own memes after the singer uploaded a green screen-only copy of the visuals, making it an instant internet phenomenon.

9. "Ice Cream" - BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez

One of the most memorable collaborations of 2020, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's "Ice Cream," was a BLINK and Selenator's dream come true. The choreography for the video was perfection, and the artists created a seriously stunning and sticky-sweet world for fans to escape to. Despite COVID-19, they were still able to make the video feel like the stars filmed it together despite being literally an ocean away from each other. Now where is the BLACKPINK x Ben & Jerry's collab?

10. "Rain On Me" - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

You knew it was coming: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande just about broke stan Twitter on May 22 when they dropped the music video for "Rain On Me," a bubbly pop jam off of Gaga's highly-anticipated album Chromatica. Their synchronized dance moves and complementary outfits are only the tip of the iceberg, with the full package going far beyond a fans' wildest dreams.