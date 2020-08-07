Any day Cardi B drops new music is a good day. But when she teams up with Megan Thee Stallion, it's guaranteed to be a bop. The two MCs teamed up to drop a new song and video titled "WAP" on Aug. 7, and fans are praising it heavily. The tweets about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "Wap" music video are almost as intense as the video itself.

Cardi and Megan first announced their joint single on Aug. 4, and it marked Cardi's first single of 2020. "Single droppin this Friday!" she wrote in an Instagram post. Meg had already been commanding the summer (and TikTok) with the release of her "Savage" remix with Beyoncé, and she definitely kept the momentum going with "WAP." Both ladies dropped hard-hitting verses on the song and looked beyond incredible in the video.

Even before the release of "WAP," fans flooded Twitter with excited messages about the ladies' new release. "2 women working and getting a bag together!" one fan tweeted. "Cardi and meg bout to be lit asf on wap," another fan said.

Now that the video is finally here, fans can't stop talking about it, and, besides Cardi and Megan killing it, here's a few other reasons why: Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose. Need I say more?

Check out the tune below and scroll down to see what the buzz is all about.