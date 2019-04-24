Just three days before her potential new ~secret project~ is set to be revealed, Taylor Swift attended and performed at the Time 100 Gala in the prettiest dress fit for a princess. Taylor Swift's Time 100 Gala Dress was a long, pale pink and yellow dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and the largest, flowiest sleeves you've ever seen in your life. The enchanting dress, which matches the aesthetic of her recent Instagram feed, was designed by J. Mendel, and Swift chose to pair it with bright yellow Chloe Gosselin heels, a flowered headband, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

The singer attended the Gala thanks to her spot on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019 list and graced the stage to perform familiar hits like “Shake It Off,” “Delicate,” “Love Story," and "New Years' Day." While I appreciate a good T. Swift throwback hit just as much as the next Swiftie, I'm pretty sure fans were hoping the singer would give at least some sort of hint during the ceremony as to what we can all expect from her come April 26 (the end-date to the mysterious countdowns she's been posting on Instagram). But I digress.

When Swift did take the stage, she did so in the same J. Mendel dress that she wore on the red carpet, except, this time, without the large aforementioned sleeves. As stunning as the sleeves were, I'm sure they would've made playing the piano and guitar rather difficult. I mean, see for yourself below:

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Along with her whimsical number, Swift wore her hair styled in a low updo with a few sections of hair framing her face and a pretty flowered headband separating her bangs from the the rest of her mane. If you look closely, you might notice that Swift's pastel pink-dipped ends were visible as well.

As far as her beauty beat went, Swift stuck with the pretty pink tones, wearing a pinkish nude gloss on her lips and rosy blush on her cheeks. For her eye makeup, the singer rocked sky-high lashes and a light smoky eye. All in all, the entire look read "romantic AF."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Time's annual list of the 100 Most Influential People of the year also featured stars like Chrissy Teigen, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, and Pat McGrath, just to name a few. In the issue, each person featured on the list has an excerpt written by someone who has a personal relationship with the star. The author or Swift's excerpt? Friend and former tour-mate Shawn Mendes.

In the article, Mendes shared his admiration for Swift as a performer, singer, and person. "Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy," Mendes shared with Time. "It all comes from her — her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible."

So between gracing Time's Most Influential People list, attending and performing at the Gala in the prettiest pink dress, and the much anticipated drop of her latest project, it looks like Swift is having herself quite the week. And in case you're a die-hard Swiftie who needs to know about the new project as soon as it drops, there is a countdown to the release on TaylorSwift.com where you can sign up to get notified.