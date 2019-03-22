With so much hype around each and every eyeshadow palette launching nowadays, we as a beauty society have almost forgotten to embrace the lost art of the single shadow. Portable, convenient, and essential, there's nothing like having your favorite, go-to shade to grab without the bulk of a massive palette, and leave it to makeup artist and beauty legend Pat McGrath to remind us, and then bless us with a variety of to-die-for shades. If you've seen the posts and are wondering when Pat McGrath’s new EYEdols Eyeshadows drop, start decluttering your current eyeshadows, sis, because the answer is very, very soon.

While I personally obsess over the Pat McGrath Labs lippies, her eyeshadows became instantly iconic the second she launched them. Housed in luxurious packaging and organized into unique color stories, her palettes all felt special, an adjective often lacking in an industry where it seems ten neutral palettes are launched on an everyday basis. No shade, I love me a good nude eye look, but McGrath's colors just stand out! That said, there's a price to pay for such luxe shadows, and a hefty one at that. Pat McGrath Labs palettes cost between $55 to $125 a pop, so if you aren't in love with every single shade, they can be hard to justify splurging on.

Fortunately, McGrath has answered our prayers, and given us 17 stunning shades of solo shadows to add to our collections:

Pat McGrath Labs

Gorg, right? Another expertly curated color story by McGrath, but because they're single pans, they can be mixed and matched to each customer's delight. The EYEdols Eye Shadow Singles ($25, coming soon to patmcgrath.com) are available in 11 matte, metallic, and shimmer shades pulled from previous popular palettes, along with six brand new, never-before-seen hues.

EYEdols Eye Shadow Single $25 Pat McGrath Labs Buy Now

And of course, they'll feature luxurious packaging to the max, by way of gold wrappers and tons of sequins:

Pat McGrath Labs

According to the brand's press release, the shadows themselves are a "cream-infused powder formulation" for ultimate blendability and smooth application. They've somehow managed to infuse McGrath's expert blending skills into the formula, and I couldn't be more excited about it.

Judging by the swatches, they might as well have been a palette, because I plan to buy every single one anyway:

When the brand announced these babies, Instagram went into a tailspin, natch. "This ... is.. not.. a ... game! May the odds ever be in your favor bc these babies are going to sell out quick & I’m coming for them ALL!" wrote one overjoyed follower. "Divine! The beauty is beyond," wrote another, a third declaring: "My heavens, our prayers have been answered." McGrath really is the angel mother of the beauty community, constantly blessing us with only the best.

BTW, here's shade "CORRUPT COPPER" on the lid, in case you need something beautiful to start off your weekend right:

Sry, precious palettes, but single shadows are back. So, how soon can we buy these up? The EYEdol Eye Shadow Singles will drop on March 28 at 12PM EST on the Pat Mcgrath Labs site, where you can also sign up now for early access.