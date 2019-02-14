Happy Valentine's Day everyone! Whether you're celebrating with a loved one, or solo this year, remember to let those important to you know how much you care. There's so many #couplegoals to celebrate, but Barack Obama's Valentine's Day tweet to Michelle Obama might just take the cake. Good on you, Mr. President.

On Feb. 14, which is better known as Valentine's Day, President Barack Obama shared an adorable and also #fierce photo of him and Michelle Obama in celebration of the day of love. First of all, this is perhaps one of the best photos I've seen of the Obamas, especially since first lady Michelle is totally breaking it down on the dance floor. Question: is it possible to hire President Obama to share tribute posts of me on his Twitter page? No? OK then, moving on. He wrote,

Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only @MichelleObama. It’s true; she does get down to Motown.

At this point, it's no secret that the Obamas are social media royalty, especially when it comes to celebrating holidays. So, truthfully speaking I'm not surprised that Obama had this gem up his sleeve, but that won't stop me from hysterically crying from the cuteness.

Hopefully the Obamas are celebrating this holiday by kicking back, eating chocolates, and maybe sipping on a glass of bubbly or two. Hey, they're not in the White House anymore, they deserve some relaxation.

As for the Trump family, they have a bit more on their plate than celebrating Valentine's Day. While no one is sure whether Donald and Melania Trump plan to spend this holiday together, it looks like first lady Melania Trump is opting to spend the special holiday solo this year, and for a very good cause. On Feb. 13, the White House Office of the First Lady released a press release to Elite Daily stating that Melania Trump is visiting children at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland on Valentine's Day.

"First Lady Melania Trump will return to the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday for an afternoon of Valentine's Day festivities with some of their young patients," the press release said.

So even if Trump's Valentine's Day won't consist of chocolates and diamonds (for now that is), at least she's spending her time spreading love in a different way. According to the press release, Trump will spend the day with the children "making candygrams, heart snow globes, and participating in various other arts and crafts." Honestly, that sounds like a very solid Valentine's Day.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As of 2:20 p.m. ET neither Melania nor Donald Trump have wished each other a happy Valentine's Day on social media. Of course, love can be expressed in many different ways, and not all of them require a public post. However, after seeing Barack Obama's holiday post, that would be a tough one to one-up. Perhaps the Trumps should just stick with an intimate White House Valentine's Day dinner.

No matter how you're choosing to spend this special day, let's hope it's filled with lots of love and care. If anything, treat yourself to a box of chocolates for yourself.