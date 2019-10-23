Taylor Swift's Reaction To Selena Gomez's "Lose Me To Love You" Is Everything

Cheers to girls supporting girls! After Selena Gomez dropped her emotional new bop "Lose Me To Love You" on Oct. 23, there was an outpouring of support from fans and celebs alike. No one was more supportive than Taylor Swift, though, who had the sweetest things to say about her friend's new song. Taylor Swift's reaction to Selena Gomez's "Lose Me To Love You" will melt your heart.

Swift took to her Instagram story to share how she felt about the touching new track, and her message was just about the sweetest thing ever. "This song is a perfect expression of healing and my absolute favorite song she's put out yet," she gushed. "A triumph. I love you so much @selenagomez," Tay wrote in her post.

Two words: Friendship. Goals.

Swift and Gomez have always supported each other in the past and have been known to turn up to red carpets together, but it always is a sweet reminder of their friendship whenever a public declaration is made. Despite being two of the biggest queens in pop music, these two are always the most supportive of one another. You can see Swift's kind words about Selena's new song for yourself below.

Instagram

Personally, I think Swift's message is pretty relatable, seeing as I cannot get enough of this song. Gomez nailed it with "Lose Me To Love You," y'all. Believe me when I say that the "Lose Me To Love You" lyrics will instantly pull at your heartstrings.

You promised the world and I fell for it, I put you first and you adored it, set fires to my forest, and you let it burn, sang off-key in my chorus," she sings in one verse of the heartbreaking track.

Of course, once the song was released, fans prophecies started rolling in. The internet is completely convinced that Gomez is alluding to her past relationship with Justin Bieber on the track.

"I gave my all and they all know it / You tore me down and now it's showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it / In the thick of healing," Gomez sings in another verse on the track. Seeing as the Biebs did move on mere months after their split, these lyrics seem pretty specific.

Swift wasn't the only star to co-sign the track. Tons of celebs hit the internet to praise Gomez on her stunning new song. Country queen Kacey Musgraves took to the comments section of Gomez's Instagram post and said, "Congrats bb!" while Niall Horan posted several hearts below the post to show some love.

One thing's for sure: "Lose Me To Love You" is one of Sel's most personal tracks to date. She shared a beautiful message with fans upon releasing the song at midnight.

"Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. 🖤 Lose You To Love Me is out now," she wrote.

It's so heartwarming to see Swift give a show of public support for her friend's new song. Oh, and if you need me, I'll be listening to this bop on repeat.