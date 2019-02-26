Selena Gomez's Quotes About Taylor Swift Are The Words Of A True, Forever Bestie

May we all one day know the sheer love and friendship Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift share. Whatever happened to them in their personal lives and music careers has clearly forged a bond no regular person could understand. From the outside, they both have gone through extreme periods of praise and criticism in the media, have suffered public breakups and difficult relationships, and have come out on the other side with great music, iconic performances, and awesome hair to boot. (It's on the inside what matters, but just sayin'.) Selena Gomez's quotes about Taylor Swift throughout the years show how far back their friendship really goes and how deep their bond really is. They are the original #squadgoals leaders and I still want in.

As you browse Gomez's quotes below, you'll pick up on a few themes. One thing Gomez seems to care so deeply about is how authentic she finds Swift to be. The other is just exactly how long they've known each other, as Gomez regularly cites the sheer longevity of their relationship (13 years strong). In a world this finicky and an industry so seemingly toxic, it is special Gomez and Swift keep coming back each other.

Here are just some of the amazing things Gomez has said about her friend.

On sharing secrets:

In September 2018, Gomez participated in a Q&A with her fans on Instagram Live. During her video, one fan asked: "How is Taylor?" Gomez responded saying she is "amazing" and the one person she "tells everything" to.

Gomez put it, "Taylor's awesome. I love her. She is amazing. I talked to her today. She is literally like my big sister, I tell her everything... She is so smart it freaks me out."

On how accepting and understanding Swift has been:

This is a good one. If you guys recall, Swift was big on delivering surprise guest performances as part of her Reputation tour. Well, that meant one night Gomez popped up on stage and fans lost their minds. At the end of her stellar performance, Gomez took a minute to thank Swift for "changing her life." She said,

I have to say thank you to my best friend of 12 years, almost 13. The reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judged a single decision I’ve made... She’s always met me where I’ve been, she’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about. I don’t know if I’d be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you or your family, because you’ve changed my life.

On how good Swift is at giving advice:

I love to think about this. In 2014, a much younger Gomez described a night when she and Swift were sitting by a fireplace talking about navigating their young careers and relationships. Gomez revealed in an interview with The Talk that Swift gave some much-needed perspective:

She was actually at my house the other day and we were sitting by the fire and I was talking about relationships and business in my life and she just kind of looked at me and was like, 'Selena, if you're the smartest person in the room, I think you're going to be in the wrong room.' She thinks I should constantly surround myself with people who are going to make me better, that are going to challenge and motive me... It kind of stuck to me. I want to surround myself with those people.

On Swift's healing capabilities:

Fans hate to love and love to hate how in awe Swift seems to be all of the time and they question how genuine it is. While she somewhat dropped that persona as part of her Reputation tour, everyone can still clearly picture a stunned Swift holding the sides of her face and gasping at her audience in amazement. Gomez says Swift's belief in love and magic is one of her favorite things about her.

Marie Claire reports Gomez said, "Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift. If I ever I have an issue, Taylor has gone through it – she gives the most thought-out answers. And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven’t lost faith."

On how good Swift is at uniting people:

Talk about #squadgoals. In a 2015 feature in FLARE magazine, Gomez spoke about how Swift helped her get comfortable in the industry when she was feeling introverted. According to Gomez, "Taylor has such a beautiful way of bringing people together." She added, "That was good for me, because the more I started working, the more uncomfortable I was. I wouldn't trust people, and Taylor has a way of stripping down everything and just getting down to being human. I love that."

On how they became friends in the first place:

You guys will love this. Gomez revealed to KISS FM UK that she and Swift actually met because they dated the Jonas Brothers at the same time. (At least one lasting relationship came out of it!) She explained, "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical... It was amazing because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," she added. "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

On Swift's authenticity:

If there is one thing these friends are good at, it's giving each other tons of birthday love. For Swift's 27th birthday, Gomez shared a sweet video goofing off with her bestie and the following message:

I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift.

OK, OK, OK, we get it. They have a perfect friendship and everyone else sucks.

I hope in the year 2060 they present a Grammy Award as two old women still laughing and joking about Nick Jonas. Based on the way things are going now, it's not too impossible.