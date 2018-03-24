March For Our Lives has (understandably) received a ton of support from students, teachers, and humanitarians nationwide. Even some celebrities, like George and Amal Clooney, have donated to the march, and performers such as Jennifer Hudson, Vic Mensa, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato have signed up to perform at the Washington D.C. march. One celebrity's outward support, however, was kind of unexpected — and if you didn't already see Taylor Swift's March For Our Lives Instagram post, you should check it out.

Don't get me wrong — Taylor Swift totally seems like a stand up gal. From helping out a homeless pregnant woman in the UK to giving a couple champagne for their wedding, there's no doubt in my mind that she seriously has a heart of gold. Plus, she's BFF's with the one of the world's nicest humans, Ed Sheeran, so she's gotta be chill, right? The only reason I'm a little bit surprised that she spoke out about gun violence is because she's known for not expressing her political views on social media.

Back in early 2017, fans and feminists alike were pretty upset about Taylor Swift's half-assed Women's March tweet, along with the fact that she didn't even attend any marches as a self-proclaimed feminist. Her latest IG post, however, is completely different from her usual removed approach. She posted the iconic March For Our Lives poster, along with a surprisingly heartfelt message.

The caption is great, and TBH, I'm super proud of her for speaking out for the cause. Swift's caption discusses our nation's need for gun control. She says that she actually donated to the March, and she further delves into the Parkland shooting tragedy and how witnessing its effects have affected her. Gun control is a highly controversial topic in our society, and although she could have done more for important causes in the past (like for the Women's March), this could be the start of her using her widely-received voice for good.

Her Instagram caption thoughtfully reads,

No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship. I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.

Although T-Swift is not usually one to speak out for what she believes in politically, I thought that her March For Our Lives Instagram post was very eloquent and thoughtful. The fact that she's showing outward support is vital, and with her strong and highly influential voice, it will hopefully inspire others to ultimately do the same. We're proud of you T-Swizzle, keep up the good work.

If you can't make it to the march today, definitely make a point to check out the lineup for Washington D.C.'s March For Our Lives, because it's total fire. From rappers like Common to singers like Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande, it looks like there's going to be a lot of talented stars in attendance. Even though we're kind of wishing that Taylor Swift was on that list, she's definitely (and finally) playing her part as an influential member of society, and I'm totally here for it. Also, I'm really hoping she continues to use her voice for good — because seriously, our country needs all the help it can get right about now.