Although I'm someone who likes to rock a full face of glam in the summer, I do prefer my getting-ready process to be a little more low-key in the warmer months, so I rely on products that are quick and easy, but still give me a full-face effect. As per usual, it seems one brand in particular has answered my prayers, and Tarte Cosmetics' New Busy Gal Collection has me covered. We're talking one-swipe-and-done brow gels, beautifully blendable cream blushes, and of course, some gorgeous glosses to finish off the look — really, what more could you ask for? The new mini-collection just hit the brand's site, and I couldn't be more pumped for this lineup.

Don't get me wrong, I love spending hours getting ready; in fact, I often enjoy the pre-pregame pampering process on a Friday night more than I enjoy the actual hours spent out on the town. I just love Me Time! That said, I don't have that much time to devote to primping every single day, so easy, effective products are a must to ensure I can put together a quick look and still feel fierce. I love Tarte's bold eyeshadows and pigmented liners for a night-out look, but on the daily, I plan to start reaching for the products from their Busy Gal Collection instead. It's a three-piece line for brows, cheeks, and lips, and it couldn't be more perfect for someone who wants beautiful results with minimal effort.

First up on my Must-Buy List? The Busy Gal Glosses ($17, tartecosmetics.com):

Busy Gal Gloss in "Werk Wife" $17 | Tarte Cosmetics Buy Now

According to Tarte, these babies shine like a true gloss, but have more of a balm-like feel,for a comfortable, non-sticky finish you can swipe on without giving a second thought.

Sign me up, Tarte:

There are six shades in total, and while the neutral pinks are gorg, I'm kinda feelin gold shimmery "Bo$$" for a mid-workday pick-me-up:

Next up in the collection are the Busy Gal Blushes ($25, tartecosmetics.com):

Busy Gal Blush in "Mood" $25 | Tarte Cosmetics Buy Now

I knew these babies would be good because the original product that put Tarte on the map was a similar cheek tint stick the brand no longer makes. It's still one of my faves, though So it's safe to say this will suffice as a replacement.

There are two pinky neutral shades, "Mood" "Break Time":

If you haven't tried a cream blush yet, give this one a go. It's so easy to swipe on and blend out with a brush or your fingers — I promise you'll never go back to powder again:

Last but not least, the collection rounds out with Busy Gal BROWS Tinted Brow Gel (tartecosmetics.com), a product that was already a part of Tarte's eyebrow lineup:

Busy Gal BROWS Tinted Brow Gel in "Medium Cool Brown" $18 | Tarte Cosmetics Buy Now

To enhance the Busy Gal collection, though, they've expanded the vegan formula from three shades to six:

I'm a stickler for perfectly penciled-in brows, but when I'm running errands or not bothering for a full face of glam, a brow gel that adds color and helps hold my desired shape is an absolute must.

These are all the shades, in case you need help finding your perfect match:

And there you have it, the Busy Gal Collection in its quick, easy, beautiful entirety! These products are makeup bag essentials for just about everyone, whether you're a glam girl who needs her basics or a makeup newbie who wants to start out on the right foot. You can shop the Busy Gal Collection now live on the Tarte website.