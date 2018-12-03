If you've ever attended an "ugly sweater" party around the holidays, then you've likely scoured the aisles of your local thrift store (or, if you're anything like me, your grandmother's closet) for the perfectly cheesy yet charmingly "ugly" sweater to rock. Well, now, thanks to Target's new ugly holiday dresses, delightfully tacky festive-wear just got a lot easier to find — and now comes in multiple forms.

Target's new line of holiday dresses feature both Christmas and Hanukkah-themed options, so regardless of which holiday you celebrate, your holiday gear will certainly bring plenty of holiday cheer. The range of six new dresses come in sizes XS to XXL and will only set you back $33. While Target's range of ugly holiday sweaters is also impressive, the brand new ugly dresses are the real stars of the season, if not for any other reason than the fact that you don't have to wear pants with them (just maybe tights if it's cold where you live).

If you can't wait to get your hands on one of these over-the-top dresses, but you don't have an ugly sweater party on your calendar just yet, don't worry, as there are plenty of places you can deck the halls in one of these bad boys, like at Santacon, while looking at Christmas lights, or as you unwrap presents on Christmas morning.

Regardless of where you plan on wearing one of these frocks, be sure to check out Target's full collection below, and just know that wearing one of these "ugly" dresses will still bring plenty of joy to the world.

Gingerbread House Dress

If cookie carpentry isn't your thing, then opt for this Gingerbread House dress and win the award for the best "ugly" sweater and the gingerbread house contest at your next holiday party. You can layer the dress with tights or leggings, or you can choose to pair with your favorite thigh-high boots.

Candy Cane Dress

The Candy Cane Dress is a long-sleeve red and white striped frock that has a green apron applique across both the front and back, and has strands of Christmas lights, candy canes, and ornaments strewn across. You can wear this number in the kitchen while baking your favorite holiday treats or to a holiday party to channel Mrs. Claus, but only if Santa Claus is your plus-one.

Snowman Dress

If Frosty The Snowman is your favorite Christmas movie, then you're going to want to cop this Snowman Dress. The snowman's button eyes and carrot nose are displayed across the front of the dress, and it even comes with a "scarf" as a belt to enhance the dress' silhouette.

Cozy Fireplace Dress

If you're one of those people who prefers to stay home in front of the fire while watching Christmas movies, instead of going out and socializing (same, TBH), then you can at least bring the fireplace and cozy home vibes out with you with the Fireplace Dress. It even comes equipped with Santa's black leather boots sticking out of the top of the chimney.

Toy Soldier Dress

Even if you can't do a pirouette to save your life, you can at least channel your inner Nutcracker with the Toy Soldier dress.

Hanukkah Dress

You're sure to make any party as lit as the menorah in this festive Hanukkah dress. The blue knit dress is complete with a menorah applique and woven dreidels.

If you need some holiday hair ideas to top off your "ugly" sweater look, find out how to channel the Christmas tree hair trend here.