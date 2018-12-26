Pretty much all year round, I tend to consider Target the ultimate best-bang-for-my-buck place to shop, if you know what I mean. They've got everything from home decor to beauty buys, not to mention chic clothes thanks to brands like Who What Wear Collection and A New Day, which are some of my faves. Even though Target stays serving deals year-round, Target's Clearance Sale 2018 offers the very best savings of the holiday season. In fact, this year we're getting 50 percent off of clearance — oh yes, you read that right. That's half off of already discounted items, aka savings on top of savings, aka you have permission to click out of this article and go immediately to Target.com, because I would totally do the same. Or, if you want the deets on the deals, keep reading.

If you do go straight to Target's homepage, you'll see banners confirming the 50 percent off realness. The sale is divided into four sections: toys, christmas decor, beauty, and apparel/accessories/footwear. It's the latter two categories I'm most pumped about, obviously, as in addition to their stylish clothing, they're home to a ton of major drugstore beauty brands, including big names like Covergirl and Maybelline, just to name a few.

As far as women's clothing, footwear, and accessories on clearance, there are 50 pages to scroll through, and I've managed to find multiple pieces I want on every single page, which is both a blessing and a problem, because I need to not go overboard during this sale. Still, I can't help but feel like this half-off Xhilaration Long Sleeve V-Neck Hi Low Hem Midi Dress ($15, regularly $30, target.com) would be a really great addition to my 2019 wardrobe, in either the classy burgundy or the fun black floral option. Or both? Maybe I need both.

One of my favorite things to do while wearing reasonably-priced pieces is to spill the beans to anyone complimenting my look. "OMG thanks, it's literally from Target," is probably my favorite thing ever to say to anyone who notices that I look particularly ~stylish~ that day. I have a feeling the Wild Fable Plus Size Satin T-Back Camisole ($8, originally $16, target.com) in shiny pink is exactly the sort of piece to inspire those kinds of compliments. Pair it with black skinnies and a leather jacket, or a leopard fur coat and midi skirt. This tank allows for a ton of options, all of which are glam and gorgeous.

Oh, BTW, tons of the SUGARFIX by BaubleBar jewels are on clearance as well, and I've got my eye on a few pairs of statement earrings like the Mixed Media Linked Drop Earrings ($7, originally $13, target.com). I love jewelry, but when it comes to paying full price, I get more wear out of simple pieces, making them a better buy most of the time. Buying special, sparkly pieces at a discount is totally justifiable — plus, accessories are a great way to update your 2018 wardrobe and make it feel like new in 2019 without breaking the bank.

Okay, now let's move on and talk discounted beauty. These products are available full-price everywhere else, but right now, Target has them for up to 50 percent off. Not to be missed are the Milani Amore Matte Metallic Lip Crèmes ($5, originally $7, target.com), long-wearing mattes with a hint of metallic sheen available in 8 shiny shades. There are also discounts on Target's holiday beauty gift sets, and the Let It Glow Holiday Beauty Box ($7, originally $15, target.com) is a must for anyone seeking hydrated, dewy skin in the new year. This five-piece set includes a Common Labs Vitamin C Real Gel Mask, a Make Prem Comfort Air Mask Sheet, an Every Day Bouncy Sheet Mask, a Melt Me Softly Nose Strip, and a Wish Formula Panda Eye Mask. Talk about a great deal.

The sale is live, but there's no hard end date as of now, so if 50 percent off your fashion and beauty favorites sounds appealing, it might be time for a Target run.