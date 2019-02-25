While there were plenty of gorgeous gowns on last night's Oscars red carpet — many pink, frilly gowns, to be exact — I have to be honest and say that when it came to all my faves, the night's best-dressed actors and actresses were strutting their stuff in suits. There were as many suits at the 2019 Oscars as there were cheers from the crowd when Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's faces got thisclose during their performance of "Shallow," and let me tell you, a lot of people were cheering. I'll never not love a show-stopping dress on the carpet, but something about a suit is just so chic, not to mention most likely a lot more comfortable for the wearer. So, who wears the pants in Hollywood? Read on to find out who made it on the Best Dressed In Suits list, created and curated by me, a self-professed suit stan.

Up first, I'd like to shout out my personal favorite suit of the night, an all-black Thom Browne number with a little glitz at the collar, worn by the ever-adorable Elsie Fisher. If you don't know, Fisher practically always wears a suit to red carpet events, and she nails it every single time. Fisher accessorized her suit with shiny black boots, a ribbon-wrapped black croc purse, and a few glitzy barrettes.

Fisher wins Best Accessorized Suit in my book, that's for sure:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another iconic suit? Jason Momoa didn't have to go so hard in his all-velvet pink suit, folks, but he did that for us, and I'm personally grateful. Momoa wore a pale pink dream of a suit designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, per E!, that featured black lapels and a black stripe down the side of the pant. He accessorized with a patterned pocket square, a few layered necklaces for good measure, a metallic clutch (His wife's? His? Either way, I stan.), and oh yeah, a pink velvet scrunchie that matched his suit just so.

If it wasn't obvious, Momoa wins for Best Suit & Scrunchie Combo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of more colorful suits, Awkwafina can do no wrong, which is why I'm not surprised her Oscars suit was so, so very right. The head-to-toe metallic silvery-pink number by had a perfectly matching clutch and a coordinating pussy bow blouse, too. I love that she and Momoa went for similar looks with the light-colored suits and the beachy waves.

Awkwafina wins for Suit Most Likely To Be Borrowed By Kesha After The Show:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There were quite a few more suits at the Oscars, but I'll leave you with just two more to daydream about. Not an hour has passed since last night that I haven't thought about how damn good Jennifer Hudson looked in her suit during her rendition of song "I'll Fight" from the RBG documentary. Her look featured cropped black pants and a satiny black suit jacket that then went on and on and on, creating a train of black material with a white underside to compliment her blouse. Bold! Unique! Fun! And perfectly cinched with a thick black belt around her waist.

Best Train is awarded to Hudson for obvious reasons:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here we have it, folks, the final suit of the roundup. Funny enough, it's only half a suit — that's right, we're taking yet another moment to praise Billy Porter's lewk. The star strutted his stuff in the most iconic Christian Siriano half-suit, half-gown situation, designed as an homage to the late Hector Xtravaganza, who was known as the "Grandfather of Ballroom," and once wore a similar ensemble.

Of course, Porter's suit wins for Best Slay by a landslide:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If the above doesn't have you positively itching to pick up a suit of your own, then I can't relate, because I'm about to throw my skirts away once and for all (or wear them Billy Porter-style) and stock up on some great trousers and jackets. Long live the suits!