These Celeb Reactions To Karl Lagerfeld's Death Showcase Just How Many Stars He Impacted

When you're a designer as major and influential as Karl Lagerfeld, you're working alongside the best in the biz, from the top supermodels and hottest celebrities to equally talented designers at other brands. When the news of his passing broke, celeb reactions to Karl Lagerfeld's death filled my Twitter and Instagram feeds in seconds, and many posting shared heartfelt memories, genuine admiration, and sweet throwback photos in his honor. It's clear the impact of his life was widely felt, as is the impact of his death. That said, I commend celebrities who are able to celebrate Lagerfeld's legacy whilst they mourn, as it's no doubt what the iconic designer would have wanted.

To catch you up to speed, Lagerfeld has been a fashion giant for about 70 years, most widely known for his three-decades-long position at Chanel as Creative Director, along with current roles at Fendi and his namesake brand, Karl Lagerfeld. His go-to outfit of a black suit, leather gloves, and dark sunglasses, complimented by a snow white ponytail, is as instantly recognizable as some of his most popular Chanel collections, and anyone who's anyone in fashion knows how strongly his creativity shaped the industry. Just has he was celebrated throughout his career, he is mourned in death, and tons of celebs have made a point to share their thoughts on the passing of such a major figure in fashion.

As a designer, Lagerfeld worked with the biggest models in the game, from on-the-rise It Girls to industry icons. Supermodel Iman shared a sweet throwback, declaring "the end of an era":

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campell also shared kind words, citing "too many memories to write":

And model Winnie Harlow referenced Campbell in her own reflections on Lagerfeld:

"You told me you knew who i was and that the grace i walked with reminded you of a young Naomi Campbell," Harlow wrote. "Wow.. those words will ring in my head forever."

Kristen Stewart, actress and Chanel ambassador, didn't write a long message, and instead let this shot of herself gazing admirably at Lagerfeld do the talking:

Bella and Gigi Hadid worked with Lagerfeld multiple times, including together for a Fendi campaign in 2017, and both sisters shared posts on Instagram about their positive experiences with him.

"His humor, wit, love and passion for fashion will live on forever," wrote Bella:

"Thank you for giving me the honor of knowing the magic behind the myth," said Gigi in a lengthy caption honoring Lagerfeld's talent:

Kim Kardashian also shared a post about Lagerfeld:

"You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon," Kim wrote, and if you haven't heard the story of Lagerfeld giving Kris Jenner a Chanel bag instead of Kim, it's one you need to know. "The world is so much chicer because you existed!" Kardashian insists in her post.

And of course, Jenner agreed. "There will never be another like you, my dear friend, and you will be truly missed," she wrote:

And along with the models and celebrities that wore his designs, his competitors and admirers in the fashion industry were quick to praise Lagerfeld's legacy of creative and compelling collections.

Donatella Versace shared a photo with Lagerfeld on Instagram, and included a sweet message in her caption:

"Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I," she wrote, adding that she and her brother "were always learning from" Lagerfeld.

Victoria Beckham posted a tribute on Instagram as well:

"Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally," Beckham wrote beneath a portrait of Lagerfeld's profile.

Model, designer, and all-around fashion darling Alexa Chung posted a sweet memory with Lagerfeld, too:

"I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous," Chung reflects, adding, "Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig." Details on this tip to follow soon, I should hope.

The above are just a handful of tribute posts made today in honor of Lagerfeld's legacy, and they're proof his creativity and designs will live on and continue to inspire many.