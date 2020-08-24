Autumn is just around the corner, and as always, Starbucks fan are counting down the days until the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte. As of the morning of Monday, Aug. 24, the company has yet to spill the beans on when the drink is returning, but PSL stans can get a taste of fall with Starbucks' new Pumpkin Spice Latte hotline dedicated to all things fall. Here's how you can call the secret number and get your first taste of fall.

The company first shared the secret phone number for the hotline on Monday, Aug. 24 in a closed Facebook Group for autumn enthusiasts called the Leaf Rakers Society. (Starbucks later posted it to Instagram and Twitter on Aug. 24). In the post, Starbucks wrote, "There's a secret number you must call, to get your very first taste of fall." The chain explained in a comment that the hotline is for fans to enjoy all the fall feels, no matter where they are.

To join in on the fun, all you'll need to do is call 1-833-GET-FALL, which is ‭1 (833) 438-3255 on your dial pad‬. The Pumpkin Spice phone hotline is currently only available in the United States and Canada. However, if you're based in Canada, you may need to wait a little longer before you can transport yourself to the leafy dream. Canadian callers have been sharing on Facebook that they're having trouble getting through to the hotline, to which Starbucks responded that the company is working on fixing access for Canadian callers and hope to have a solution soon.

Once you access the hotline, you'll hear an automated recording of a speaker that'll give you options for what you can listen to. There are eight options in total featuring various seasonal scenes and sounds. For example, if you select number 6 on your dial pad, you'll be directed to "Endless PSL Perfection," which is where you'll hear someone ordering a PSL, and the barista crafting it. Each number will give you a snippet of a classic fall activity, like crunching leaves on a fall hike, or enjoying a PSL by the fire. The full options include:

"Head out on a hayride." "Practice your pumpkin mantras." "Cozy up with your cup." "Hear flannel on repeat." "Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Falls" "Endless PSL Perfection" "Lovely leaf-crunching stroll" "Knit sweaters with grandpa."

If you'd like to return to the main menu, just select 9 on your dial pad.

Since Starbucks hasn't officially announced the return date for the Pumpkin Spice Latte yet, you'll want to keep an eye out for more news from the company. To get an idea of when it'll be released, you can look at the sip's arrival date in past years. The PSL returned on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in 2019, marking the earliest official return of the beverage to date. In 2018, it came back on Aug. 28. Prior to that, the PSL was never sold before Labor Day weekend in early September.

Thankfully, you can enjoy Starbucks at-home Pumpkin Spice products, which hit shelves on Aug. 4.

