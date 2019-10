Don't you ever just wish you could make lattes as good as Starbucks in your own home? I do. Although you may never be able to completely capture the taste of a handmade drink from Starbucks, you can get very, very close with Starbucks' at-home holiday 2019 coffee collection. There are plenty of your fave flavors sold for use in your home, and before you know it, maybe you'll feel like a pro barista.

If you ask me, Starbucks always has its holiday game on point. There are plenty of products to please everyone in your circle. But, TBH, I always forget about buying Starbucks products to bring home. I usually end up inside a Starbucks. Which is totally fine, but I'm definitely going to change that a little this year, for the love of Cookie Straws alone. With these holiday products, you can brew your own seasonal coffees when you can't make it to a Starbucks.