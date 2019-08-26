It's seriously such an exciting time now that fall is right around the corner. And since Starbucks released its fall lineup, it's officially time to start preparing for your seasonal beverage routine. With all the cool fall items on the Starbucks menu, you're probably wondering how you can customize the drinks to your personal preferences. One of the coolest things you'll want to know when you're up at the Starbucks counter this fall is that adding Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam to other Starbucks drinks is totally possible. Instantly give a boost to a Starbucks beverage with a mouthful of pumpkin-flavored foam? Count me in.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam was first introduced as a finishing for the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is a fall pick-me-up that is comprised of Starbucks Cold Brew, vanilla, Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam, and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping. The addition of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is part of the Fall Menu, which Starbucks announced would return to stores on Aug. 27. It's a historic moment, because it's the first new pumpkin coffee drink the company has launched since the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam is sure to be a crowd favorite, and Starbucks is making sure that fans are able to indulge in the sweet add-on with their other drinks. A Starbucks representative confirmed with Elite Daily that you'll be able to add the Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam to one of the brand's other cold beverages, the Nitro Cold Brew. A Grande Nitro Cold Brew with Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam will range from $4.95 to $5.25, depending on your location.

In addition to topping the Nitro Cold Brew with Pumpkin Cold Foam, you can always customize the cold brew in your Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, like holding the vanilla or adding another available flavor. A Grande Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew as is will cost you $4.45.

Your Starbucks drink with Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam will pair well with the other items on the Fall Menu. The delicious seasonal baked goods are back in full throttle, like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Pumpkin Scone, Pumpkin Spice Madeleines, and Cat Cake Pop. Of course, one must never forget about the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which has garnered a devout following in the 16 years it's been available. With real pumpkin and fall spices like cinnamon, clove and nutmeg, the espresso and steamed milk beverage is a sweet treat that never gets old.

Starbucks

Before you prepare to head out to your local Starbucks, it's good to know about the deals and promotions going on surrounding the Fall Menu. In press materials sent to Elite Daily, the beverage chain announced that on Aug. 29, customers at Starbucks locations can get a buy-one-get-one deal on handcrafted beverages (grande or larger) after 3 p.m. Also, if you're in a time crunch during back-to-school season, you can still enjoy the Pumpkin Spice Latte by ordering through UberEats. That means that you can have fall beverages delivered right to your doorstep! The service is only available in select locations for select food and beverage items, so check out the Starbucks Delivery FAQ website to learn more.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and other Starbucks fall items can't come soon enough. Since they're all limited-edition items, you'll want to get your hands on the pumpkin goodies ASAP.