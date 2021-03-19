When you think of spring, what comes to mind? Is it rain showers rushing through a cloudy gray sky? Is it the field of wildflowers that sprout from the soil once the sun rises over earth? There's simply something pastoral and optimistic about springtime. After all, the natural world is never more alive than it is during spring. With all of this in mind, how could spring ever be a difficult time for someone? Well, truth be told, spring is the start of something new, and some new beginnings are hard fought. If I'm being honest here, the spring equinox 2021 will be the worst for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — but the weirdness will only be temporary.

The spring equinox takes place on March 20 at 5:37 a.m. ET. This is the moment spring begins, but it's so much more than that. It's also the moment the sun enters Aries, the first sign in the zodiac wheel. That means — you guessed it — the spring equinox also doubles as the astrological new year. Even though you might feel tempted to throw a party and enjoy having a reason to celebrate, there's a chance that not every zodiac sign will feel as excited for this cosmic shift. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under the element earth, the moment of this transition might feel more thoughtful and introspective than it does wild and thrilling.

When the sun enters a fire sign, it tends to put earth signs through the wringer (at least emotionally). Fire sign seasons highlight subconscious wounds and encourage critical inner healing for those born under Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. However, this is an integral part of your yearly astrological journey. So strap in, because it's about to get real.

Taurus: You're Launching A Period Of Introspection And Rest

The spring equinox represents a deep and soulful shift, Taurus. This is the moment the sun enters your 12th house of spirituality, turning your focus toward internal affairs rather than external ones. You may want to spend this moment all by yourself, indulging in solitude as you explore your inner workings. You may spend this time remembering things from your past — things you still have yet to work through — as the cosmos encourage you to finally reconcile these repressed memories before releasing their grip on your mind. This is what healing looks like.

Virgo: You're Embracing An Era Of Release And Renewal

Even though the clouds begin to part once spring begins, the darkness may feel as though it's rolling in for you, Virgo. The spring equinox is also the moment the sun enters your eighth house of death and rebirth. The energy during this time is thick and heavy as you work through the process of transformation. In order to transform, you have to accept the fact that some things aren't meant to last forever. Around the time of the spring equinox, you may be realizing that some things must end before more exciting things can begin.

Capricorn: You Will Feel A Deeply Personal And Sentimental Shift

Even though spring means animals are coming out of hibernation and frolicking through the flowers, you might prefer to stay home for a while and engage in full hermit mode, Capricorn. The spring equinox is also when the sun enters your fourth house of home and family. This may leave you feeling like creating goals that are domestic by nature, such as redesigning your space or spending more time with your closest loved ones. However, it could also have you working through baggage from your childhood as you explore your roots.