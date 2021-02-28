As the planets shift into new zodiac signs and the astrological calendar continues to turn, your birth chart is activated in new and exciting ways. However, sometimes these activations bring on less than ideal energies. Because your birth chart is essentially your own unique cosmic fingerprint, the zodiac interacts with it in ways that are different from the way it might interact with someone else's. Your birth chart is like your own private universe, after all. So if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of March 2021, don't fret. Your birth chart is simply enduring a slightly more intense leg of the journey at the moment.

When March begins, the sun will be in emotional, artistic, and spiritual Pisces. During Pisces season, it's common to feel as though your heart is feeling things a lot more intensely. However, when the sun joins forces with hazy and disorienting Neptune on March 10, your sensitivity will be on high alert. You might even feel as though concentrating on reality and staying focused is way more difficult than it usually is. When loving Venus later connects with Neptune on March 13, it will drive up the romantic energy, but it will come at the cost of your ability to judge your relationships accordingly. Focus on the facts instead of getting swept up in the "idea" of someone.

Tensions will run high in Aries season as well. For example, on March 23, chatty Mercury will square off with aggressive Mars, which could lead to impulsive thinking and harsh social exchanges with others. Be cognizant of your ability to pop off and make a point of taking deep breaths when intensity strikes.

If you were born under the influence of Taurus, Leo, or Scorpio, here's what you can expect to find this March:

Taurus: You're Spending The Month Unearthing Personal Truths

During Aries season, which begins on March 20, the sun will be moving through the shimmering and mysterious waters of your 12th house. This may activate some intense and heavy emotions, as the 12th house rules over your subconscious and your dream world. However, instead of trying to run from your emotions, you might as well embrace them. After all, this can be an incredibly healing experience if you use this energy to pour your heart into introspection and therapy. There's nothing wrong with feeling the full spectrum of your emotions. In fact, feeling them will set you free, Taurus.

Leo: The Energy May Feel Intense And Transformative

If you're feeling down during Pisces season, it's no wonder. After all, this is when the sun will be moving through your dark and pessimistic eighth house of death and rebirth, During this time, you may become painfully aware of all the things in your life that you're ready to change and all the habits that you want to let go of. However, breaking free from a cycle that you've engaged in for a long time is no easy feat. This month, you may find yourself sifting through the fears and the misbeliefs that are making it harder for you to move forward. But it's all part of the process, Leo.

Sagittarius: You're Coming To Terms With What Lies In Your Heart

Pisces season might bring up some sensitive subjects for you, Sagittarius. The sun will be moving through your emotional and private fourth house of home and family, which may bring up all sorts of skeletons in your closet. It's time to focus on the parts of your life that no one else sees and tend to your sacred space. Grudges with family members might come up, encouraging you to finally talk about what's really going on. Household inconveniences may come back, forcing you to finally get your house in order. Work with it, Sagittarius.