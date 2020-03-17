It's time to spring forward. The most colorful time of the year is here, and it's the beginning of a brand-new chapter. Whether you've decided to head outside and enjoy the sunshine, or simply kick back and relax with a good book indoors, spring equinox 2020 will be the best for these zodiac signs: Aries, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Also known as the vernal equinox, or Ostara, the spring season is seen as a celebration for many different cultures around the world. Taking place on March 19, as the sun shifts into Aries, the vernal equinox marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Every season has its unique magic and charm. This year, the sun will make its grand debut in warrior-like Aries at exactly 11:50 p.m. ET on March 19, where it will remain until Apr. 19, 2020. Governed by go-getter Mars — the planet of action, energy, and passion — Aries season will likely kick off on a serious note, given Mars' conjunction with Jupiter and Pluto in Capricorn. Then there's the moon, which will challenge Venus during the spring equinox, so finances and relationships will likely be tested on this day.

Here's why Aries, Scorpio, and Pisces are bound to have the best spring equinox ever:

Aries: It's The First Day Of The Rest Of Your Life

Happy solar return, Aries. Aside from it being your birthday season and blessed solar revolution, you're also feeling a sense of relief. For instance, when the sun's in Pisces, it activates your 12th house of closure, spirit, endings, and beginnings. It's a hazy time, which is why you typically feel more lethargic than usual throughout Pisces season.

However, if you allowed yourself to go with the flow and surrender to the universe, then you were probably spiritually productive, which isn't always an easy task. Nevertheless, once the sun shifts into your cardinal fires, you're instantly greeted with a much-needed energy boost and a spark of inspiration. Put your best foot forward, because you're going places.

Scorpio: You're Ready To Chase Your Passion

Can you feel it, Scorpio? The red-hot passion running through your veins? Welcome to Aries season. After all, you are also a child of the god of war? Mars is your traditional ruler; the only exception is, he expresses himself physically in Aries and viscerally via your fixed waters. Either way, the sun's shift into Aries will activate your orderly sixth house of health, mindfulness, and daily due diligence. You will be given a sweet boost of confidence and energy, especially in terms of your day-to-day habits.

Your work environment also comes to life via this area of your chart, so this is an excellent time for productivity in the workplace. Warning: Being competitive isn't always the answer, so make sure to choose your battles wisely.

Pisces: You're Really Feeling Yourself

It's all happening, Pisces. You are reborn during your birthday season, and once the sun shifts into your second house of finances, values, and sensuality, you are given the opportunity to materialize and possess what you desire most. It's been an interesting couple of months, but you've come a long way and it shows.

What's next? Your relationship with money keeps coming up for review — along with your sense of self-worth — which will continue to happen throughout Aries season. Spring is the gift of brand-new life and it's about time you start living yours. You know what you're worth and so do the people around you. It's time to indulge in your vibrant gifts and show the world what you're really made of.