Game of Thrones may be nearing its end, but the friendships the stars have formed over the years don't seem to be going anywhere. At the HBO series' season eight premiere in New York City on April 3, Sophie Turner revealed some major wedding news that also happened to include her BFF and co-star. Sophie Turner's maid of honor will be none other than her on-screen sister of 10 years, Maisie Williams. Sansa and Arya Stark! Side-by-side at an IRL wedding! I am not OK.

In January 2018, Williams confirmed that Turner asked her to a bridesmaid at her wedding to Joe Jonas, showing everyone just how close-knit these co-stars have become over the years. But on the red carpet of the season eight premiere, Turner told Entertainment Tonight that Williams wasn't just any bridesmaid. After she heard that Williams had just told ET she was deciding what to wear to the wedding, Turner playfully replied, "I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress!" Turner told the publication. "She's my maid of honor! One of two." Williams and Turner essentially grew up together while filming of Game of Thrones (Williams was 12 years old when the show started filming, and Turner was 13), so it makes sense that Turner would want Williams by her side on her wedding day.

Turner and Williams have spoken about their friendship on multiple occasions, and it's never not endearing. Most recently, on The Tonight Show, Williams talked about how great it was for her to have Turner by her side throughout the years they spent filming. "I mean, it's been so nice having someone, like, of a similar age and gender to sort of go through this crazy life together," she told Jimmy Fallon. "Because it is really strange growing up in front of the public. And, you know, to have someone in the darkest times that you can call who knows exactly what you're going through, is just, you know, it keeps you sane."

Turns out, they've had that chemistry from the very beginning. In a joint cover interview for Rolling Stone, Williams and Turner explained that they knew they'd be friends from the moment they did their first chemistry read together. "We were pretty much best friends from that second on," Turner said. "I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I’d ever seen," Williams added. "I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it’s right, it’s so right. Like, we’re best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together."

Turner and Jonas are set to tie the knot this summer, Jonas revealed in an episode of The Late Late Show. Pretty soon, Sansa will get to walk down the aisle of a wedding she actually wants to be at, with Arya by her side, and hopefully plenty of other GoT stars in the audience. I cannot wait!