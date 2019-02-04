Whenever a major celeb teams up with a mass retailer to create a line of clothing, you can expect pieces that channel his or her personal style and are sold at a much more affordable price. Case in point, the new Sofía Jeans By Sofía Vergara For Walmart.com look like they came straight out of the stylish actress's own closet, only they'll run you less than $40 a pair and come in tons of sizes for all her fans (and denim-lovers in general) to enjoy. The exclusive collection just hit the Walmart website, so if you're looking to refresh your wardrobe on a budget, say hello to your new affordable denim go-to.

The line is called Sofía Jeans, but along with pants they've got a variety of pieces, from slogan tees bearing fun phrases in English and Spanish to skirts, blouses, jackets, and more. All bottoms will be available in sizes 0 to 20, and tops will range from XS to XXXL. Good on you, Walmart! There's nothing worse than a cute launch that doesn't have your size, but this fairly inclusive range will ensure that lots of people can shop Sofia's styles.

And when you see them, you'll certainly want in on the action, because believe me, these looks are fierce:

Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara For Walmart

I'm so here for a denim-on-denim look, and Vergara is killing it as per usual in the campaign shots! She also took to Instagram to share exactly how she knew she wanted to create a line that revolved around jeans. "This has been an incredible opportunity to design my dream denim wardrobe," she explained in a caption. "The perfect jean jacket. ✔️ The softest tees. ✔️The sexiest, best-fitting 👖 that lifts your booty. ✔️ And all of the little details like cute beading to add just a little something extra. ✔️" Well said!

My personal favorites from the collection have to be the Sofía Skinny Studded Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jean ($30, walmart.com), with those flat silver studs at the ankle that really fulfill Vergara's aforementioned desire for "a little something extra." I'm also pretty into the Melisa High Waist Stretch Flare Jean in White ($28, walmart.com) for spring and summer. A good white jean is hard to come by, and the flared fit is very much making a comeback this year.

Other cute picks include the Margarita Side Laced Stretch Denim Pencil Skirt ($25, walmart.com), which would be the perfect piece to pair with the very Sofía-esque Faux Wrap Knit 3/4 Sleeve Top ($23, walmart.com). Need this top ASAP in black and white.

Also hi, can we talk about the bold, bright, monochromatic looks some of the models in Vergara's Instagram post are sporting? Into it:

Like what you see? Stay tuned for more, because this is only the beginning, folks. The line will launch new collections seasonally, so more Sofía Jeans will be coming very, very soon. I'm gonna need to see even more shorts for summer, and maybe a few pairs of overalls, too! Until then, shop the current collection exclusively on Walmart's website.