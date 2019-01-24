7 Wide-Leg Jeans You Need To Try The Denim Trend Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, & Lucy Hale Love

I have a confession to make: I seriously can't remember the last time I wore skinny jeans. The pants that were once my daily staple no longer even have a place of their own in my closet; in fact, they're probably rolled up in a ball and hammed in that one drawer I never really open. Regardless, I don't miss them at all, because according to celebrity street style as of late, wide leg jeans are the hottest new trend, and I couldn't be happier. It seems like every fashionista running errands as of late has decided to do whilst sporting a pair of flowy blue denim, and I've never needed to go shopping for jeans more than I do right now.

Regardless of the trend of the moment, everyone has their specific prefences when it comes to denim styles. Skinny jeans are tight and form-fitting, mom jeans are super high-rise, boyfriend jeans are baggy in a chic way, and bootcut jeans look great with, well, boots. As for wide leg jeans? They're in a league of their own. Typically, they've got the cinched-in waist of a mom jean, but the free-flowing pantlegs of your comfiest sweats — imagine if the flare of your bootleg jeans went all the way up. Sounds like a dream, doesnt it? Fortunately, they look just as dreamy, and tons of stars have been spotted wearing them and keeping this trend alive. If you thought wide-leg jeans were so 2018, think again, because they're back and better than ever.

If wide leg jeans are good enough for Mrs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, then they're good enough for me:

Startraks Photo; Broadimage/Shutterstock

I especially love these two looks by Chopra because one is more casual while the other is formal denim at its best. On the left, she pairs the American Eagle Wide Leg Crop Jean ($50, ae.com) with a cream-colored turtleneck and matching boots and coat. This is the ultimate chic brunch outfit, and the bleached wash of the jeans really emphasizes a relaxed, off-duty-but-still-chic look. On the right, Priyanka pairs a much more formal, almost trouser-like wide leg jean with a cropped sweater for a business-appropriate denim look, cuffing the hem ever so slightly so the wide fit doesn't skim the floor. The Express Super High Waisted Exposed Zip Stretch Wide Leg Jeans ($51, originally $88, express.com) have a similar super-dark wash that helps make the denim appear more formal, as well as a fashionable zipper with a circle pull that would perfectly accent a crop top like Chopra's own. The Who What Wear Plus Size Contrast Stitch Straight Leg Jeans ($37, target.com) are another fancier take on denim, featuring a black dye and contrasting white stitching, as well as a button-up fly that could eaily dress up even the simplest of white tees

Another celeb who's loving wide leg denim? The always-fashionable Gigi Hadid:

Broadimage/Shutterstock; Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock

If you look closely, you'll see that Hadid was spotted wearing the same pair of wide-leg jeans more than once. Clearly, she has a soft spot for a super light wash, frayed edge and cropped cut. My personal favorite wed-leg jeans of this nature are the incredibly comfortable Warp+Weft ICN Wide Leg Carolina Jeans ($98, warpweftworld.com). This brand has some of the softest denim under $100 I've ever tried, but it still holds its shape and lasts for ages. And while I've never necessarily seen Hadid rocking pink jeans, I can almost guarantee she'd rock their ICN Plus Wide Leg Dusty Rose Jeans ($98, warpweftworld.com), a pink velvet pair available in plus size as well as straight sizes and just begging for a photo op.

If we're playing favorites here, I have to admit that Lucy Hale sports some of my fave wide-leg looks of all time:

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hale's style is simultaneously laid-back and edgy, and wide-leg jeans' combination of comfort and bold style are the perfect fit for this type of look. I love, love, love the idea of wearing a plain white tank with black wide-leg jeans and heels, and the Prosperity Denim Lace Hem Wide Leg Crop Jeans ($75, nordstrom.com) have subtle black lace appliques at the hem to add an extra-special touch to an otherwise low-key look. Lucy's other pick fall somewhere between a true wide-leg fit and a kick flare, as they're ever so slightly more fitted on the thighs. For a similar look, a flare that isn't too extreme like that of the the Old Navy High-Rise Wide-Leg Ankle Jeans for Women ($40, oldnavy.com) is a great option.

The best part about this new denim trend? Wide-leg jeans work for literally all seasons, so you can wear them for the entirety of 2019, if you want to. Throw them on with a sweater and boots now, pair with a crop top and heels when the weather gets warm, and end up channeling your fave celebs every time you put them on, because they're not slowing down on this look anytime soon, either.