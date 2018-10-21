No one likes uncomfortable denim. That's why the best stretch jeans for women are such a must-have in any closet — they're anything but constricting and give you plenty of mobility.

What Gives Jeans Their Stretch?

Though the fabric makeup of each pair differs by brand and style, the general answer — no matter if you have your sights set on premium denim or a budget-friendly pair of everyday jeans — is this: a bit of elastane or spandex. And speaking of budget, the perfect-fitting jeans don't have to cost a fortune. While many high-end brands have fiercely loyal customers, plenty of their more affordable counterparts deliver similar fits and styles for less.

Don't believe me? Here, I've compiled a list of the absolute best stretch jeans you can get on Amazon — and no, they're not just a bunch of the best jeggings for women. Throughout this comprehensive list, you'll find a variety of fits, inseam lengths — including some of the best petite jeans — and sizes to eliminate any potential shopping guesswork. All of them are machine washable and under $100, and they're conveniently categorized by ranking and price, from the cheapest to the priciest.

1 The Overall Best Best Stretch Jeans For Women: Amazon's Budget-Friendly Denim Featuring a tapered straight-leg fit in a wide variety of sizes and inseam lengths (from 26 inches to 33 inches), the mid-rise "Amanda" jeans from Amazon's own brand, Gloria Vanderbilt, deliver — at the lowest price, too. Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Jean $20 Amazon Highlights: More than 1,800 reviews and a 4.5-star rating See On Amazon Fabric breakdown: 72 percent cotton, 26 percent polyester, 2 percent elastane Why they're great: Aside from their major selling point (aka a wealth of different sizes), these dark-wash jeans have five working pockets and a barely-there zipper closure. Their tapered shape and two percent elastane fabric blend means they hug the right places for total comfort all day long. What fans say: "These jeans fit as expected and are very comfortable on. They have just enough stretch for comfort while maintaining shape. They are nice looking - I ordered two more after my initial purchase. They are my go-to jean now!" Available sizes: 4 - 24 (long, petite, plus and short sizes available)

2 The Best Skinny Jeans That Still Have Plenty Of Stretch: Levi's 711 Believe it or not, skinny jeans and stretchy jeans are not mutually exclusive. In fact, many of the most comfortable skinny jeans — like these versatile, mid-rise Levi's 711 skinny jeans — have some stretch. Levi's 711 Skinny Jean $36 Amazon Highlights: More than 500 reviews and a 4.5-star rating See On Amazon Fabric breakdown: 79 percent cotton, 19 percent polyester, 2 percent elastane Why they're great: Available in nearly 40 different washes, these classic Levi's jeans hit just at the ankle and, like the Gloria Vanderbilt pair above, come with long and short inseam options to ensure a proper fit. They've got a zipper and button closure, plus just enough elastane to provide flexibility without losing their shape. What fans say: "I dislike skinny jeans that get baggy knees midway through the first day of wear after a wash. These held up with no baggy knees on a weekend trip through NYC so I recommend to anyone with similar baggy knee phobia." Available sizes: 24 - 34 (long, regular and short)