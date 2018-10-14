Jeggings: They're the beautiful, stretchy garment at the intersection of leggings and jeans. A staple in any wardrobe, the best jeggings for women give you the best of both worlds (aka comfy leggings and a chic denim look)... in a variety of styles and lengths.

With jeggings, there's no shortage of fashion-forward cuts and designs to fit all body types beautifully — including often-under-served petite and plus-sized bodies. Jegs come in a multitude of rises (high-waisted, too!) and washes, making them great for any occasion and, admittedly, easy to hoard. You can snag a dark pair for a sultry evening look, a causal light wash for every day, or even cropped style to show off your ankles. And guess what? You'll never have to sacrifice comfort for this fashion.

Regardless of what kind of jeggings pique your interest, I've got you covered right here. I've scoured the virtual fitting rooms of the internet to find the best options you can pick up with your Amazon Prime membership. Below, find five jeggings worthy of your next Amazon order. Once you've found your dream pair(s), check out the best leggings for work that'll work with any office dress code, from business casual to formal, guaranteed.

1 The Best Jeggings For Women Considering Price & Size Options Amazon's own apparel brand, Daily Ritual, has some of the most versatile skinny-stretch jeggings on the internet. (Warning: You will want more than one pair of these beauties.) Daily Ritual Women's Skinny Stretch Jegging $20 Amazon See On Amazon What sets them apart: their variety of sizes and inseam lengths (see below for more details) Wash options: Dark Indigo (pictured), gray, and black Fabric breakdown: 54 percent cotton, 38 percent polyester and 8 percent spandex Machine washable? Yes. Notable extras: working back pockets and belt loops Highlighted review: "These pants are slim and comfortable, just the right amount of stretch, and hold their shape pretty good. They have a super slim look." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (Short, Regular and Tall)

2 The Best Petite Jeggings That Won't Need Hemming For my fellow 5'4"-and-under friends, these LEE petite jeggings are so perfect. And if you're not technically petite, they just might pass for a pair of cropped jeggings. LEE Women's Petite Slimming Fit Legging $28 Amazon See On Amazon What sets them apart: their just-right inseam length (27 inches) Wash options: Huntington (pictured), Black Modal, Rinse and Platinum Fabric breakdown: 71 percent cotton, 28 percent polyester and 1 percent spandex Machine washable? Yes. Notable extras: working back pockets and belt loops and a button closure at the waist Highlighted review: "I'm very short — even petite sizes are too long for me. Most petite sizes say they fit '5'4' and under.' Believe me, there's a major difference between 5'4" and 5'. But these fit perfectly and look great." Available sizes: Small - X-Large Petite