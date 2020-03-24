So, you've found a safe place to practice social distancing. You've stocked up on frozen pizzas and called your grandpa to explain how FaceTime works. And then, well... you've mostly just been watching Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's TikToks and observing your nail polish flake off from washing your hands a million times a day, right? It gets lonely after awhile, and you might be drawn to finding connection in ways you wouldn't normally: by video-chatting friends you aren't that close with, watching hours of random influencers' Instagram Lives, and even texting your crush.

Talking to someone you like might seem silly at first, because it's not like you should meet up right now. Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus can spread between people who are in close contact with each other. It's important to "flatten the curve" by isolating and practicing social distancing and good hygiene in order to ensure that not everyone gets sick with the coronavirus at once. If that were to happen, the healthcare system would be dangerously overwhelmed.

As people are physically farther apart than ever before, it's important to find virtual ways to come together. That's exactly why you should shoot your shot: In the absence of normal socializing, a tiny scrap of affection can make a world of difference.

If I can get corny for a sec, texting your crush is good for you. In 1988, epidemiologists at the University of Michigan published a landmark study in the journal Science that found social connections improve your physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. People who feel connected to others have a stronger immune system and lower levels of depression and anxiety, among a whole host of other benefits. You can absolutely get those perks by cooking with your roommate or calling Mom, but there's no need to stop there.

Aside from Grey's Anatomy donating medical supplies to real doctors in need and this video of penguins exploring an aquarium on a "field trip," there's a shortage of good news right now. So, take joy where you can get it. Text your crush. Don't have one? Find a new crush! According to the many push notifications I've received this week, activity is up on both Tinder and Bumble.

There's never been an easier icebreaker in the world. "Hey, how are you holding up?" is no longer boring. It's kind. Ask them about their family's health, about their best friend who bags groceries at the supermarket, about how they're working or studying from home. During these stressful, uncertain times, a thoughtful message goes a long way.

Once you've sparked a conversation, swap Netflix recs or recipe ideas. Ask creative questions. Send the link to that penguin video. Maybe things get steamy. Whatever! Almost anything you could say over text will be more exciting than the seventh consecutive episode of The Office they're currently watching in bed, surrounded by crumbs. The bar is set low and the potential for entertainment is high.

It's true that you two probably won't be able to see each other for the foreseeable future. But if the sight of someone's name bubbling up on your phone screen makes you happy, isn't that worth something? There are far worse problems right now than being bored or lonely, and this situation won't last forever. You will get through this — and you don't have to do it alone.

